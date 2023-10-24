More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Allies of Israel, toughen up

After a while, the hate stops being shocking and merely disgusts.

Phyllis Chesler
A billboard in Tel Aviv. Credit: Courtesy.
A billboard in Tel Aviv. Credit: Courtesy.
Phyllis Chesler
Phyllis Chesler Phyllis Chesler
Phyllis Chesler is an emerita professor of psychology and women’s studies at the City University of New York (CUNY).
(Oct. 24, 2023 / JNS)

World War III is visibly underway.

The Jews know this in our bones. We also know that while it starts with us, it never ends with us.

In fact, Hamas has murdered or currently holds hostage civilians from 41 countries, including Israel (1,400 murdered, 203-214 taken hostage), Argentina (20 murdered, seven missing), France (22 murdered, three missing), Germany (13 murdered, six missing), Italy (four murdered, five missing), Spain (two missing), Russia (23 murdered, six missing), Thailand (15 murdered, four missing) and the United States (27 murdered, 14 missing).

Civilians from many other Western countries (Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, etc.) have also been murdered.

Some might like to see the Hamas attack as an Islamist war against the West, but civilians from non-Western countries such as Cambodia, China, Eritrea, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the aforementioned Thailand were also murdered and missing.

As I said, it looks like World War III might be underway.

But as yet, the United Nations, founded to foster world peace, has not condemned the Hamas attack.

Navi Pillay, a quintessential Jew-hater who presided over the famously antisemitic Durban conference and is one of the “feminist” founders of Equality Now, is currently the chair of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry. Prof. Anne Bayefsky has pointed out that, after the Hamas atrocities, Pillay released a report that “promotes the murder of Jews.”

As Bayefsky noted, it is not a coincidence that the Commission of Inquiry is a permanent inquisition against Israel and was voted into being by the “undemocratic Islamic states in cahoots with China, Cuba, Russia and Venezuela. No Western state signed on.”

At the same time, numerous countries are seeking the release of their nationals.

Argentinean President Alberto Fernández has stated that his government has been in touch with Israeli authorities and “the Palestinian Authority, Qatar and Egypt for help in freeing Argentine hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.” Note “militants,” rather than “terrorists.”

The families of French-Israeli citizens are urging French President Emmanuel Macron “to help locate their missing relatives.” Germany has begun an investigation into Hamas, as under German law, prosecutors must investigate suspected crimes abroad if they involve its citizens.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Russia is in direct contact with Hamas. Thailand’s deputy foreign minister said, “The government is working to evacuate thousands of Thai nationals from the conflict zone” and is in touch with Israeli authorities.

I wonder who is calling for the release of the Israeli hostages. Is only Israel looking after its own?

Some of the loudest voices in America belong to Jews whom I view as suicide artists. I refer to Queers for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, J Street and IfNotNow. These groups refuse to understand that in the lines to the crematoria, the Nazis/Hamas/ISIS do not separate the Jews who are pro-Nazi/Hamas/ISIS from those who are not.

There are Israeli counterparts to these groups, like Breaking the Silence, Yesh Din, Machsom Watch and HaMoked. On Oct. 18, they posted a plea to President Joe Biden referencing both Israeli and Palestinian civilians, but their focus was clearly on their “Palestinian colleagues in Gaza under bombardment of the Israeli military. … In Gaza, the civilian population must be shielded from the fighting.”

Are there any such statements being issued by Palestinian groups? Just asking.

The news isn’t all appalling, however. Hamas’s live-streamed atrocities were a wake-up call for many. There has been a spike in American and European Jewish donations to the IDF, Magen David Adom and many humanitarian causes in Israel, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes and countless families have been murdered or wounded, while others must bury relatives and take on the care of orphaned children.

On the other hand, there has been a slew of articles written by those whose eyes have been opened over the last decade—pre- or post-Oct. 7—and are reeling from the blowback they’ve received after standing up for Israel and telling the truth about Hamas/ISIS.

Welcome to all, say I. I have been writing about this for a quarter-century and wrestling with the issue of Jew-hatred among leftists and feminists for nearly 50 years. Yes, I’ve lost many allies and friends … enough said. But it’s not about me. That’s what I tell all those who have been calling me since Oct. 7.

A dear friend has been calling me quite a lot. She has told me about being de-friended and attacked for her clear-eyed support of Israel and Western civilization against Islamist barbarism.

I tell her: Toughen up. Get used to it. After a while, it is no longer shocking. It merely disgusts. It allows you to better focus your energies. You will find new allies, even new friends. Choose the way forward.

Israel will win this war. It has no other option. Jews have no other homeland, no other place to go. The fight may take some time. The price may be higher than we can imagine. But win it we must. And we will.

United Nations Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David