What Owens, Fuentes and Carlson got wrong about the ‘Red Heifer War’

Far-right political commentator Candace Owens has more than 7.5 million followers on X. In March, she used that platform to urge American soldiers toward conscientious objection, calling the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran “Bibi’s Red Heifer War” and telling her audience: “Goyim stand down.”

Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes described the whole thing as a Jewish scheme to summon the Antichrist and end the world. Former Fox News host and current podcaster Tucker Carlson claimed that the moment had arrived for Jews to tear down the Dome of the Rock and rebuild the Third Temple.

That is a great deal of alarm about a cow, and it would dissolve instantly if any of them had actually read the text.

The red heifer ritual is in Numbers 19. A completely red cow, unblemished, never yoked, is slaughtered and burned outside the camp. Its ashes are mixed with water and sprinkled on anyone ritually impure from contact with the dead, restoring their ability to enter the Temple.

There is a paradox inside the law: The same water that purifies the impure person renders the priest who applies it impure, and it is imponderable. Jewish law has a category for this kind of commandment: a hok, a Divine decree that resists human logic by design.

The Talmud says this was the one law, out of 613, that even King Solomon could not fathom. He writes in Ecclesiastes: “I said I would become wise, but it is beyond me.”

If it defeated Solomon, we should not hold our breath for Owens, Fuentes or Carlson.

To understand how a ritual of surrender became a conspiracy about control, you have to go back to a different cow. When Moses ascended Sinai, the Israelites built a golden calf. Most people read that as primitive superstition. It was neither. Every major civilization of the ancient world ran on the ox. One ox did the work of 10 people. That surplus of manpower allowed civilization itself to come about.

The bull was the engine of earthly power, and so it became the symbol of Divine power. To worship the Golden Calf was a coherent theological claim: There is a spiritual force behind productivity and dominance, and if we can give it what it needs, it will give us what we want. That is the oldest theology in the world. It is also, in the Torah’s view, the fundamental error.

The red heifer is its direct inversion. Where the calf was worshiped and stood at the center of the camp, the heifer is burned to ash and is destroyed outside the camp. The Golden Calf embodied the pursuit of power; the red heifer’s meaning is total surrender to a power and logic beyond our understanding. The sages (see Bamidbar Rabbah 19:8) put it plainly: Let the mother come and clean up the mess of her child. The red heifer is the antidote to the Golden Calf, not its fulfillment.

Owens, Carlson and Fuentes have taken this ritual, whose entire meaning is the renunciation of power, and repackaged it as a Jewish bid for world domination. That inversion would be almost comic, but it had previous dire consequences, as they weren’t the only ones who had done this mind game. Hamas cited the arrival of the red heifers in Shiloh in 2022 as one justification for the massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

This conspiracy, born in extremist circles, has traveled, without friction, into fringe conservative social-media platforms.

It is also factually wrong at every level. The mainstream position across virtually every major Jewish legal authority is that the Temple is not a human military project. It is not built by force and won’t be brought about by the existence of red heifers living in Israel. Rather, the Temple comes with the Messiah—and not before.

Furthermore, the Temple will not bring about Jewish domination of the globe. Isaiah 56 says it plainly: “My house shall be a house of prayer for all nations.” The world is invited in. The red heifers in Shiloh are a statement of readiness, nothing more. We cannot impose what the world is not yet prepared to receive.

While some people have found prophecies of the messianic era to be somewhat naive, such as 19th-century assimilated German Jews who deleted references to the return to Jerusalem from the prayer book entirely, traditionalists held firm, saying simply: God will bring us back. That, too, was considered naive. Then it happened.

The same voices spreading this red heifer conspiracy have hosted Holocaust deniers, promoted theories about Jewish involvement in political assassinations and questioned Jewish loyalty to the United States. The red heifer fits the pattern: Take something real, strip it of all context, and present it as evidence of a plot.

What the red heifer teaches is that things exist beyond human control and understanding that cannot be bent to our will. It is one of the most demanding ideas in the Torah. Instead of a lust for power and domination, it teaches that we must be humble before God’s will and always ready for his salvation.

Perhaps that is the real problem. People who have built entire platforms on the idea that someone, somewhere, is always pulling the strings find a ritual about surrendering control genuinely threatening. A Judaism that doesn’t seek power but its opposite, that reads its holiest texts as a call to humility before God rather than dominance over the world, does not fit the story they need to tell. So they invented a different one.

It’s not the red heifer that frightens Owens, Carlson and Fuentes. It is the idea that the Jews are not, in fact, what they have spent years insisting that we are.