Our vision is to empower people of faith to support persecuted communities; challenge religious repression; and expand freedom of religion, belief and conscience on a global basis. 21Wilberforce draws its inspiration from the 19th-century British parliamentarian William Wilberforce, who led an improbable movement that ended the single greatest violation of human rights: the slave trade. Like our namesake, 21Wilberforce leverages the strength of collaborative partnerships, grassroots empowerment and policy campaigns.