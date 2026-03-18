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Chai Lifeline Canada

With 535 volunteers helping 400 children and 2,000 family members, Chai Lifeline Canada provides dozens of free initiatives and emotional support to sick kids, their siblings and parents to keep them from feeling alone and devastated, and find hope and joy in their lives. Programs include counseling, volunteer support to bring an extra measure of adult attention and stability to children’s lives, tutoring for kids missing extended periods of school, family retreats, sibling programs, peer and professional support, and summer camps for sick kids that help families retain a sense of normalcy and hope while fighting even the most dire pediatric diseases. More information can be found at: www.chailifelinecanada.org.
Cantor Yitzchak Meir Helfgot performs with famed tenor Andrea Bocelli at a Chai Lifeline Canada event. Photo by George Pimentel.
The Wire
Chai Lifeline Canada honors Andrea Bocelli
Fundraiser brings in more than $2 million for kids with serious illnesses.
Apr. 16, 2024
Bryan Strasberg (left) and Mordechai Rothman, On Air with CHAI podcast hosts.
The Wire
As mental-health issues spike globally, Chai Lifeline Canada launches ‘life-changing’ podcast to help people cope
The organization launched a podcast called “ON AIR with CHAI” to draw on its experiences and bring inspiration, hope, resilience and strength to anyone going through a tough time, no matter what the challenge.
Jun. 12, 2023