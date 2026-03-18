With 535 volunteers helping 400 children and 2,000 family members, Chai Lifeline Canada provides dozens of free initiatives and emotional support to sick kids, their siblings and parents to keep them from feeling alone and devastated, and find hope and joy in their lives. Programs include counseling, volunteer support to bring an extra measure of adult attention and stability to children’s lives, tutoring for kids missing extended periods of school, family retreats, sibling programs, peer and professional support, and summer camps for sick kids that help families retain a sense of normalcy and hope while fighting even the most dire pediatric diseases. More information can be found at: www.chailifelinecanada.org.