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UAE has ‘engaged’ over 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, 2,100 UAVs

On Sunday, the Gulf state’s air defenses downed nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones fired from the Islamic Republic.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

UAE has ‘engaged’ over 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, 2,100 UAVs

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An MIM-104 missile interceptor, known as Patriot, is seen deployed in the UAE. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
An MIM-104 mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) interceptor system, known as Patriot, is deployed in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

Since the start of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, United Arab Emirates air defenses “have engaged” 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles and 2,191 UAV’s, the Gulf state’s defense ministry announced on Sunday.

It further stated that Iranian attacks have claimed the lives of 10 civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian nationalities, two Emirati soldiers and a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces.

A total of 217 people of 31 different nationalities have been injured.

On Sunday, the UAE’s aerial defenses downed nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones fired from Iran, according to the ministry.

“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country,” the ministry said.

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