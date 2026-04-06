UAE has ‘engaged’ over 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, 2,100 UAVs

Since the start of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, United Arab Emirates air defenses “have engaged” 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles and 2,191 UAV’s, the Gulf state’s defense ministry announced on Sunday.

It further stated that Iranian attacks have claimed the lives of 10 civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian nationalities, two Emirati soldiers and a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces.

A total of 217 people of 31 different nationalities have been injured.

UAE Air Defenses engaged 9 Ballistic Missiles and 1 Cruise missile and 50 UAV’s.



The Ministry of Defense announced that on April 5, 2026, UAE air defense systems successfully engaged 9 Ballistic missiles and 1 Cruise missile and 50 UAV’s launched from Iran.



Since the onset of… pic.twitter.com/SsEkEB3Oox — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 5, 2026

On Sunday, the UAE’s aerial defenses downed nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones fired from Iran, according to the ministry.

“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country,” the ministry said.