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Young Israel of Sunny Isles

Young Israel of Sunny Isles Beach has installed the pictured mezuzah crafted from a piece of a missile intercepted by the Iron Dome. Photo courtesy of Young Israel of Sunny Isles Beach.
The Wire
Miami shul installs mezuzah crafted from Iron Dome remnants
Young Israel of Sunny Isles Beach has installed a mezuzah crafted from a piece of a missile intercepted by the Iron Dome.
Jan. 25, 2024