Public libraries peddle Palestine as a country, complete with anti-Israel propaganda

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

While much attention has focused recently on the indoctrination of our youth against Jews and Israel at universities and kindergarten through 12 schools, public libraries should not escape public scrutiny. Not only are there plenty of antisemitic and anti-Israel propaganda materials available to adults, but similar materials also target kids. Children across the country can go to their local libraries to find books and events that espouse fake history about Israel, along with the demonization of Jews.

A library in North Carolina, for instance, planned a “Family Cultural Festival” to “explore global cultures with food and crafts from Costa Rica, Syria, Palestine, Egypt and more.” After some pushback from the North Carolina Coalition for Israel community, the word “Palestine” was removed. In the meantime, the North Carolina Arab Caucus started a project asking people to donate “pro-Palestine” books to local libraries in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte and other cities in North Carolina.

These events prompted us to review materials at the public library in Chapel Hill, N.C. We decided to focus on books for kids since they are a prime target for anti-Israel propaganda.

One of the most egregious items we found was a picture book called Baba, What Does My Name Mean? A Journey to Palestine by Rifk Ebeid. The words “Jews” and “Israel” cannot be found in it, and the Hebrew names of places are replaced with Arabic ones; for instance, Jerusalem is only referred to as Al-Quds. A page with a map of Israel says only “Palestine’s unique terrain.” On the last page of the book, a girl is given a “superhero” kefiyyeh while saying, “I know one day we will be free.”

We Are Palestinian: A Celebration of Culture and Tradition by Reem Kassis, asks readers: “Do you know one of the countries in (the Fertile Crescent)? You guessed it, Palestine!” This is false since “Palestine” has never been a country. The Jewish presence in the land is omitted. The ancient Hebrew city of Hebron is renamed Al Khalil and is said to be famous for blown glass and food. There is no mention in this book of the Cave of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron, which is the true reason for the city’s fame and its importance to Judaism. Kassis writes of the nakba (the “disaster” that is Israel) and “Palestinian” poets from the 20th century. Why isn’t there anyone listed from further back in time? Because the current version of “Palestinians” and their associated “culture and tradition” weren’t invented until the mid-1960s and later.

Also problematic is Young Palestinians Speak, Living Under Occupation, by Anthony Robinson and Annemarie Young, which includes anti-Israel maps showing purported loss of Palestinian land in addition to tacitly blaming Israel and the Jews for Arab suffering.

Given our concerns about these materials, the library staff agreed to meet. We explained that hate often starts with misinformation, and that some of the library’s holdings, such as these three books, erase Jewish history and are not historically accurate. The library director told us they obtain materials that reflect the community, and that their goal is diversity of perspective. They purchase books that readers want to read.

They asked us to submit a formal “Request for Review” of these books, and we complied. We sent them a detailed list of concerns, keeping in mind their stated collection guidelines, which include popular demand, critical reviews from the industry and media, established authority of an author or their publisher, current or long-term significance of a work, accuracy and timeliness, reflection of diverse ideas/information/stories and experiences, relationship to existing collection and the price.

After a few weeks, we received the library’s response. The books were reviewed and met their collection guidelines. Apparently, there is demand for materials that exclude Jews, Jewish history and Israel, and where inaccuracies are tolerated. As for long-term significance, it’s well documented that lies about Jews and Jewish history have led to an uptick in antisemitism.

The invention of a “Palestinian people” cobbled together from disparate groups, along with a pretend culture, is not trivial. These constructs are springboards for so many other lies about Jews and Israel. Children are vulnerable to that propaganda, which gives a false legitimacy to the notion that there should be “two states for two peoples.” Yet if one of the “peoples” does not exist, this ideology cannot hold.

The problem goes far beyond Chapel Hill. These materials can be found in libraries from Los Angeles to Chicago, and New York to Boston. We ask those who care about truth, accuracy and the survival of the Jewish people to investigate their local libraries. Challenge the anti-Israel propaganda. The time to speak up is now.

