Soldier hurt in Gaza succumbs to wounds, bringing IDF toll to 771

( Oct. 28, 2024 / JNS )

An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Sunday died of wounds sustained in the northern Gaza Strip earlier this month.

Staff Sgt. Malachi Yehuda Harari, 22, of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, was wounded on Oct. 18.

The IDF on Sunday evening also identified Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shaul Moyal, 47, of the Alon Brigade’s 8207th Battalion, as one of five soldiers killed in action in Southern Lebanon the previous day.

The other four Israel Defense Forces troops killed on Saturday night were named as Cpt. (res.) Rabbi Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43; Master Sgt. (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30; Cpt. (res.) Amit Chayut, 29; and Maj. (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36. They all served with the Alon Brigade’s 8207th Battalion.

The total IDF death toll on all fronts since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre now stands at 771, according to official figures.

Additionally, Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in the Strip in May.