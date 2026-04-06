Two bodies found under rubble after Iranian missile strike targets Haifa

Two bodies have been retrieved from under the rubble at the site of the Iranian ballistic missile impact in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, rescue services said early on Monday.

Following overnight efforts with the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command, “two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life,” the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said.

“Rescue operations and attempts are still ongoing at this time in an effort to reach two additional trapped/unaccounted-for individuals,” the service added.

🎥WATCH: The Chief of Staff of the Home Front Command at the impact site of an Iranian ballistic missile launched at a civilian community in Haifa, northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/nyrjrsK00g — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2026

In central Israel, at least two people were wounded, including one seriously, on Monday morning by a cluster missile attack, medical officials said.

The Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said it treated a 34-year-old woman who was hit by fragments in Petach Tikvah and evacuated her to a hospital in serious condition.

Israel Police Cmdr. Aviad Katfi, chief of the Petach Tikvah station, said forces were dispatched to five impact scenes across the city. The woman who sustained serious injuries “got out of her vehicle, followed the guidelines, laid down, and one of the fragments struck her,” the police chief told Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.

In Tel Aviv, a man in his 30s was lightly wounded by glass shards, MDA said.

More than 100 people were wounded across the Jewish state over the weekend due to multiple Iranian and Hezbollah missile barrages, according to Israeli authorities.

Two were in moderate condition, 105 suffered minor injuries and another person suffered from anxiety, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

Eleven people were wounded attacks targeting the Haifa area, including an 82-year-old man with injuries from a “heavy object” and a blast injury, according to the ministry and Magen David Adom.

Haifa’s Rambam Hospital announced on Monday morning that the condition of the 82-year-old casualty remained serious following overnight surgery.

“He is sedated and on a ventilator,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement. “His 78-year-old wife is hospitalized, conscious, in the trauma intensive care unit. Her condition is satisfactory.”