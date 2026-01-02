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North Carolina man arrested for alleged ISIS-inspired terror attack planned for New Year’s Eve

“This investigation highlights the very real threat posed by people who self-radicalize online,” the special agent in charge of FBI Charlotte said.

Police car lights
Police car lights. Credit: Fleimax/Pixabay.
(Jan. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Christian Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, N.C., was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after allegedly planning a terrorist attack in support of ISIS on New Year’s Eve, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Jan. 2.

According to the department, Sturdivant allegedly began communicating online with a covert law enforcement officer on Dec. 12, believing he was speaking to a member of ISIS. During those exchanges, Sturdivant told the individual that “I will do jihad soon” and sent a voice recording pledging support to ISIS.

Sturdivant also allegedly told the covert agent that he planned to attack a grocery store and a fast food restaurant in North Carolina using knives and hammers.

On Dec. 29, law enforcement officers searched Sturdivant’s residence and found handwritten notes titled “New Year’s Attack 2026.” The documents stated that he wanted to stab as many people as possible and included a “martyrdom op” section in which he wrote that he planned to attack police when they arrived at the scene so he could die as a “martyr.”

In addition to the notes, authorities also seized hammers and knives from under Sturdivant’s bed.

Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said during a Friday press conference that, based on the seized notes, Sturdivant “was targeting Jews, Christians and LGBTQ individuals.”

James C. Barnacle Jr., the special agent in charge of the FBI Charlotte field office, said at the press conference that Sturdivant was initially on the FBI’s radar in January 2022, when he was in contact with an unidentified member of ISIS overseas via social media.

Barnacle said Sturdivant had received instructions to “dress in all black, knock on people’s doors and attack them with a hammer.” Although Sturdivant did dress in black and leave his home with a hammer, his family intervened, and he subsequently underwent psychological care.

The FBI thought Sturdivant no longer had access to social media, per Barnacle. However, in December, the agency learned that a TikTok account expressing support for ISIS belonged to him.

“This investigation highlights the very real threat posed by people who self-radicalize online and are inspired by jihadist ideologies espoused by foreign terrorist organizations,” Barnacle said.

Sturdivant, who remains in federal custody, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

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