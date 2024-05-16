WATCH: Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem thwarted

(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

A knife-wielding terrorist attempted to stab Border Police officers near the Shalem police station outside Jerusalem’s Old City overnight Wednesday.

Security camera footage of the attack shows a man standing with three police officers questioning him before he pulls out a knife and lunges at one of the officers.

The guards pull out their weapons and shoot the assailant.

The terrorist’s death was later pronounced at the scene. No officers were wounded in the attack.

תיעוד: ניסיון הפיגוע במזרח ירושלים וניטרול המחבל | לידיעה המלאה >>> https://t.co/c9O2sSTn0W

צילום: דוברות המשטרה pic.twitter.com/IJA9Xrb5yw — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 16, 2024

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman led an initial probe that determined the attacker appeared to have acted alone and his identity was being investigated.

An Israeli policeman was moderately wounded in a terror attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod’s Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, in April.

Security forces shot and killed the terrorist, who was later identified as a visiting Turkish national.