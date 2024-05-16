JNS Press+
update deskIsrael News

WATCH: Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem thwarted

Border Police officers killed the terrorist who lunged at them with a knife at a police station near the Old City.

Border Police officers in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras el Amud, near the Old City, as Hamas declares a "Day of Rage," Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

A knife-wielding terrorist attempted to stab Border Police officers near the Shalem police station outside Jerusalem’s Old City overnight Wednesday.

Security camera footage of the attack shows a man standing with three police officers questioning him before he pulls out a knife and lunges at one of the officers.

The guards pull out their weapons and shoot the assailant.

The terrorist’s death was later pronounced at the scene. No officers were wounded in the attack.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman led an initial probe that determined the attacker appeared to have acted alone and his identity was being investigated.

An Israeli policeman was moderately wounded in a terror attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod’s Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, in April.

Security forces shot and killed the terrorist, who was later identified as a visiting Turkish national.

