Prizmah, the network for Jewish day schools and yeshivahs in North America, has launched a major new study to understand the long-term impact of Jewish day-school education on adult Jewish life. Conducted by Prizmah in partnership with Rosov Consulting and UnitED, the study will combine large-scale quantitative research with in-depth qualitative interviews.

While previous research has examined day school outcomes, much of the available evidence is dated or focuses primarily on college-age alumni. This 2026-27 study will provide a more comprehensive picture by examining the role of day-school education across adulthood—from college and early adulthood through partnership, family formation, and professional and communal life.

The survey has already been sent to more than 15,000 Jewish day school alumni ages 20 to 49 across the United States and Canada. Participants will come from more than 30 Jewish day schools and yeshivahs representing a broad range of affiliations, regions and school sizes. Notably, the study will also include a comparison group of Jewish adults who did not attend day school, as well as follow-up interviews to help explain the patterns that emerge from the survey data.

While this is not the first study examining the long-term outcomes of Jewish day-school education, it is the most ambitious effort of its kind in two decades. The scale of the research, its inclusion of alumni across different stages of adulthood and its representation of diverse Jewish day-school communities will provide an unusually comprehensive picture of the relationship between day school education and adult Jewish life.

“For years, our field has relied on what we see in our own graduates to tell the story of Jewish day school. With this new research, we’re putting real evidence behind that story,” said Marc Wolf, chief strategy officer at Prizmah. “We’re hearing directly from day-school alumni about how their experience shaped their Jewish lives, their careers and the choices they make as adults. When schools, families and investors can see what a day-school education makes possible over a lifetime, they understand how day schools strengthen the Jewish future.”

The research will explore how the Jewish day alumni relate to Jewish identity and practice, community participation, educational and career pathways, family life and other major life choices. It will also examine how these patterns vary by school type, region, years of attendance and life stage.

The study comes at a time of renewed interest in Jewish day schools, as families and communities consider the role of Jewish educational institutions in strengthening Jewish identity, belonging and connection. With growing enrollment and significant communal investments in Jewish education, there is a growing need for rigorous, contemporary evidence about the long-term outcomes associated with day-school attendance.

Krieger Shechter Day School in Baltimore. Credit: Courtesy of Prizmah.

Paul Bernstein, Prizmah CEO, says: “This kind of ground-breaking research is at the core of why Prizmah was founded 10 years ago. It will tell the day school story in new and meaningful ways, backed by strong data that has been out of reach for far too long. Understanding the long-term relationship between day school education and adult Jewish life is essential for families making educational decisions, schools seeking to understand and strengthen their impact, and communal leaders and funders planning for the future.”

This study will help move the conversation beyond assumptions or isolated success stories. By examining the experiences of alumni and comparing them with those of Jewish adults who did not attend day school, the research will offer a stronger basis for understanding what day school may contribute, where its influence is most evident and how that influence develops across different stages of life.

Through in-depth interviews, researchers will explore how alumni perceive the relationship between their education and their subsequent identities, relationships, choices and engagement with Jewish life. These personal accounts will help contextualize the quantitative findings and bring greater depth to the research.

The study is supported by Micah Philanthropies, the Jim Joseph Foundation and UnitED, reflecting a significant shared investment in strengthening the evidence base for Jewish day school education. Its findings are intended to be useful to schools, families, communal leaders, funders and the broader Jewish community.

Prizmah anticipates sharing preliminary findings at the upcoming Prizmah Conference (March 2027), with the final research report expected before the end of the 2026-27 school year. The findings will help inform conversations about the value, outcomes and future of Jewish day-school education across North America.