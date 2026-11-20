Much of public opinion has turned against Israel in the wake of its Oct. 7 response, which has turned into blaming Jews in the United States and around the world for a nation’s actions 6,000 miles away from Washington, D.C.

No one tells a Russian-born nurse to renounce Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine so she can keep her job or asks a Chinese American student to answer for Beijing’s aggression toward its neighbors. Activists, organizations and many members of the general public hostile towards Israel now demand exactly that of Jews regardless of where they live or their views. They treat the nearest Jewish student, co-worker or shop owner as a stand-in for a government thousands of miles away to be shut out of campus events, offices and bookshops unless he or she denounces Israel.

One recent flashpoint is Hunter College in New York City, where the student government canceled a Cultural Arts Night that listed Hillel, a Jewish student organization, among its six partner groups. Student leaders wrote that the event “doesn’t align with our values” and later cited “conflicting views of participating organizations.” Whatever disagreements anyone has with Israel’s leaders and actions, holding Jews collectively to blame is wrong—and it is pushing them out of public life.

Student leaders cancel ‘inclusive’ cultural event

Campus life is where the pressure on Jews has been the most overt since the nationally televised anti-Israel encampment protests that started after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Activists intimidated Jewish students when they tried to walk to their classes, study in the library or participate in online forums.

Hunter’s student government planned a Nov. 16 event with the anti-Israel group Students for Justice in Palestine, the Peruvian, Chinese and Taiwanese student associations, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies and Hillel. The student government president and vice president canceled it, and wrote that it “should never have moved forward.” They apologized to the clubs involved and promised that in the future, every club “will know who is involved in an event before it is planned or approved.”

The explanation then changed. A second statement cited “safety concerns” and reported that several participating clubs had withdrawn. The college pointed to a short planning timeline. None of the statements named Hillel directly, yet some online comments thanked student government for not working with Hillel. Back in 2024, activists at Hunter accused Hillel of complicity in war crimes and a protest leader chanted: “We say no to genocide, Jews on campus pick a side.”

Jewish students had looked forward to the evening. Hillel stated that it “had no role in the decision to cancel” and called the antisemitic responses to the cancellation “egregious and inappropriate.” Hillel closed with a message to Jewish students: “You belong here, and we are with you.”

Two New York City council members demanded an investigation. Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt, the former U.S. special envoy on antisemitism, summed up the cancellation: “Making Jewish life toxic.”

Health Department staff sue New York City for investigating their grief

Workplaces are holding Jewish employees to a standard that other groups do not face. The National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC) recently sued New York City on behalf of seven employees of the city’s health department. Their complaint says that the agency recognizes six employee groups built around a shared identity, though twice refused to recognize a Jewish one on the grounds that groups cannot be based on religion.

The group’s proposed charter centers on “Jewish peoplehood, ancestry and culture.”

The lawsuit alleges that the agency’s anti-discrimination director targeted the Jewish group after its members mourned Jews murdered last December at Australia’s Bondi Beach. Two Islamic State-inspired terrorists massacred 15 people during a Chanukah celebration. After the group emailed their condolences to mourning colleagues, the agency opened a discrimination investigation into eight of its leaders.

Investigators questioned them about Zionism and Israel, and one asked whether the massacre was “an antisemitic attack or an anti-Zionist attack.” The agency closed the case without findings. The head of NJAC stated that the city told Jewish employees every identity counts except theirs, “then investigated them for grieving.”

Twice this year in the United States, the American Psychological Association postponed a vote on recognizing the Association of Jewish Psychologists. The Anti-Defamation League called it a “double standard.” Other Jewish psychologists have been blacklisted, and Jewish and Israeli patients have been “ostracized, harassed and protested simply because of their identity.”

Worldwide targets: Poetry night and museum commemoration

Activists are applying collective blame to Jews around the world. A new survey found that 79% of French Jews say they have been held responsible for the actions of Israel’s government, with 64% are considering leaving France.

A bookstore in Edinburgh, Scotland, canceled a poetry slam after asking its Jewish host to state her position on Israel. The owner feared “the perception that we’d support the state of Israel.” The host, Dr. Tracey Rosenberg, reported the incident to Scotland’s political leaders, calling it “blatant discrimination” in violation of Britain’s Equality Act.

A city museum in Amersfoort, Netherlands, recently canceled an exhibit celebrating the 300th anniversary of a synagogue in the city. Similar to Edinburgh, anti-Israel activists led a pressure campaign to boycott the event. The museum’s director cited safety concerns and did not want to expose his staff to public reactions. The head of Amsterdam’s Jewish Cultural Quarter warned that tying Jewish history to events in the Middle East means “making Jewish existence conditional.”

Following the museum’s announcement, Mayor Lucas Bolsius stepped in to ensure that the exhibition could proceed and received offers of help from across the country. The mayor told the city council that the museum’s decision hurt local Jews by “reinforcing the feeling that the Jewish community is not welcome or even allowed to exist.”

Support from the Liberty Bell to a Dutch leader’s ‘mezuzah’

Americans also are stepping up. Philadelphia residents recently packed six Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants anti-Israel activists targeted with a boycott. A week later, Jews and interfaith allies marched and rode bicycles from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Liberty Bell. Organizer Aryeh Shalom stated: “I don’t want my children to have to hide their Jewish identity.”

On the anniversary of the 1938 Nazi Kristallnacht pogrom, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that “normal, open, visible Jewish life in Germany is still not possible” and that antisemitism is sometimes disguised as criticism of Israel.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten answered Jewish anxieties with a public demonstration. He affixed a mezuzah, a small case holding a prayer scroll that marks a Jewish home, to his front door because he wants “to be prime minister of a country where Jewish life is visible.”

He urged the Jewish community: “Do not give in, because this is your home; the Netherlands is our shared home.”

Points to consider:

1. Collective blame wrongly punishes Jews.

Anti-Zionist activists are blaming Jews for the actions of Israel’s government, real or fabricated. Japanese Americans were not responsible for Pearl Harbor and Muslim Americans were not responsible for 9/11. Chris Rabb, a Democratic Socialists of America member who was just elected a House representative of Pennsylvania, waited six days to criticize the ride organizers’ tactics in the city he will represent, and still blamed Israel’s actions for what “got us here.” A person can hold any opinion about Israel and still know that punishing their Jewish neighbors is wrong.

2. Jewish life in a free society cannot come with conditions.

A poetry night and a 300-year-old synagogue have nothing to do with Gaza, only with the Jews attached to them. Asking a Jewish poet, city employee or psychologist to answer for Israel before being allowed to perform or work puts a condition on one group’s right to take part in public life. Vandals in Barcelona spray-painted “Zionists, get out of the neighborhood” on an Israeli-owned ice cream store. The owner answered: “The graffiti can be wiped away, but our roots cannot.” No one should have to pass a political test to belong.

3. Silence from the moderate majority lets the extremes set the rules.

The people who treat mourning murdered Jews as offensive and want Jews screened at the door are counting on everyone else staying quiet. Far-left riders outside Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia and far-right agitators outside a new Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Florida have grown bolder. When the city council in Somerville, Mass., passed an Israel divestment measure, only one member out of 11 voted no. Councilor Kristen Strezo stated that it left Jewish residents feeling “targeted,” “unsafe” and “unwelcome.” One voice is not enough. The political center has to speak up before the extremes take over.

4. The fight against discrimination is not exclusive to Jews.

Despite rising hostility, many Jews are responding with renewed pride and visible Jewish symbols. They are not doing it alone. More than 60,000 Christians and Jews recently marched through Lima, Peru, to honor Holocaust victims, support Israel and oppose anti-Jewish hatred. In Philadelphia, non-Jews joined their Jewish neighbors to dine at the six Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants targeted by boycotters. Acts of friendship like these show that courage and connection are stronger than hate.

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