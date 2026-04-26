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Join hundreds of singers at the North American Jewish Choral Festival

Early registration discount available through May 15.

April 26, 2026
Zamir Choral Foundation
Singers at the North American Jewish Choral Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Zamir Choral Foundation.
Singers at the North American Jewish Choral Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Zamir Choral Foundation.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / Zamir Choral Foundation )

The annual North American Jewish Choral Festival (NAJCF) brings together singers of all levels to participate and enjoy five days of a musical experience centered on Jewish identity. Registration is open for NAJCF 2026, set for Aug. 2-6 in Stamford, Conn. Early-bird reduced pricing is available through May 15.

“The festival is a special place where we create community while exploring Jewish choral music,” says maestro Matthew Lazar, founder and director of NAJCF. “The festival provides an environment of creativity and camaraderie, as well as a feeling of hope and unity, as singers share a bonding experience and forge new friendships.”

This summer’s festival highlights include a focus on American Jewish music to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S., featuring compositions by American Jewish composers, as well as a graduation celebration for the first cohort of the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute. In a special performance, there will be a first-ever festival appearance by the teen singers of HaZamir Israel, who were unable to travel to the U.S. for their annual gala concert in March.

NAJCF participants include amateur singers, professionals, cantors, conductors and lovers of Jewish music of all ages. Attendees have the opportunity to sing with hundreds of their peers and to learn from experts in Jewish choral music in a supportive setting. Activities include daily community sings, workshops and seminars on a wide range of topics, and evening concerts featuring guest choirs and performers.

“Whether you’re a novice or a pro, you’ll leave enriched with new skills, new music and new friends to cherish from this choral festival,” Lazar said.

The North American Jewish Choral Festival is a program of Zamir Choral Foundation.

For more information or to register for NAJCF 2026, visit https://zamirchoralfoundation.org/north-american-jewish-choral-festival/

About & contact the publisher
Zamir Choral Foundation
The Zamir Choral Foundation, created by Matthew Lazar, promotes choral music as a vehicle to inspire Jewish life, literacy and community. Its programs include the acclaimed Zamir Chorale; Zamir Noded for young adult singers; the North American Jewish Choral Festival; the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute to train the next generation of Jewish choral conductors; HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir; and the HaZamir Preparatory Program for middle-school singers. Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, is the leading force of the Jewish choral movement in the United States. The Zamir Choral Foundation is guided by an expansive vision of vibrant Jewish identity across the generational, denominational and political continuums through the study and performance of Jewish music at the highest level of excellence.
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