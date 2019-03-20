Poll: Nearly nine in 10 French Jewish students experienced anti-Semitism on campus

A recent March poll from the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) found that nearly nine in 10 Jewish college students in France have experienced anti-Semitism on campus.

According to the French magazine L’Express, a whopping 89 percent of the 405 French Jewish students surveyed in the poll reported some form of anti-Semitism on campus, which included tropes, jokes about the Holocaust and Jewish stereotypes.

Of those students, 85 percent said that they had been subjected to an anti-Semitic trope, 75 percent said they had been on the receiving end on Jewish and Holocaust jokes, and 19 percent said they had been subjected to anti-Semitic “aggression.”

Additionally, 19 percent of the surveyed Jewish students who were subjected to anti-Semitic acts replied that they did nothing about it because they didn’t want face retaliation from those who perpetrated such acts.

Forty-five percent of the 1,007 non-Jewish students surveyed said they had witnessed an anti-Semitic incident, with an additional 63 percent noting that Jews have been “unfairly” scapegoated. However, 18 percent said Jews exploit the Holocaust to further their own gain, and 17 percent said that Jews wield “too much power” and wealth.

According to French government statistics, anti-Semitic incidents increased by 74 percent last year. Anti-Semitic assaults increased in the country by 270 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The full results of the poll can be seen here.

Originally published at Jewish Journal.