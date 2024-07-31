Are we suffering from Olympic fever?

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

I know the world is totally caught up, entranced, indeed mesmerized by the grandest of all sporting spectacles: the Olympics. I understand it completely. It is, indeed, a spectacular event. The fact that it only occurs every four years makes it even more exciting. And the dazzling opening night ceremonies only add to the fanfare and hysteria. With such electrifying displays, it is no wonder we are all obsessed with the Games.

But …

Yes, please allow me a but.

At the risk of being called a spoilsport, killjoy or the like, please hear me out as I risk becoming very unpopular with a vast number of readers. But perhaps above all the noise, tumult, hype and hoopla, a lone voice of dissent will be heard and, who knows, possibly even deemed worthy of some consideration.

To be fair, there are many excellent ideas and lessons we can learn from the Olympics. The pursuit of excellence, dedication, total commitment, professionalism and mental stamina are all admirable aims and principles. Watching young athletes carry the awesome responsibility of representing their country in the global arena really is inspirational.

On the other hand, this billion-dollar industry places such exaggerated emphasis on things that are clearly not the most important values in life. What message does this send to the impressionable young people who are watching and so awestruck by the extravaganza?

Sports play a valuable role in keeping our kids healthy and focused. Nonstop study with no diversions can be detrimental and even harmful. Everyone agrees that we need a balance between mind and body. I enjoy a game of tennis myself. But to make sport the most important thing in life? Why bother working in a classroom or library if I can acquire fame and fortune on the track or field, or in the gym or pool?

The hysteria around the Olympics typifies a world of confused values. So a young gymnast worked for four years to achieve the perfect somersault. And now? What happens after the Olympics? What will she do for the rest of her life? Make a living signing autographs and giving testimonials for sportswear brands?

Then there is the matter of the history of the Olympics. For the ancient Greeks, it was totally idolatrous. The gods were looking down and watching the games, and the athletes were paying homage to them. In the well-known book The Source, James Michener described the scenes—how they glorified the body, competing naked. Jews who wanted to participate had to do the same and were even compelled to reverse their bris and “de-circumcise” themselves to be allowed to perform in the stadium. It was physically painful and spiritually pathetic as those Jews readily rejected the Covenant of Abraham to throw the discus.

Where should our goals and aspirations lie? What life values do we respect, admire and hope to emulate? What life achievements should we be dreaming about? We take great pride in our sages, scholars and Nobel Prize winners. Would we prefer Jewish kids to excel in chess or boxing?

At the end of the day, the choice comes down to body or soul. Shall we glorify the physical or the spiritual? The material, earthy substance or the faith and the spirit?

By all means, enjoy watching the exciting competitions, but please take it with a grain of salt or maybe even a kilo of salt.

Yes, I will humbly applaud all the outstanding athletes who have dedicated themselves with supreme effort, superb commitment, painstaking patience and years of training to achieve their dreams.

Yes, we should be inspired by them to emulate those very characteristics. But let us not forget the pursuit of matters of higher worth and meaning. Let us keep searching for depth and how to live by our eternal, ethical values. We all need to have higher goals and greater aspirations to achieve that which is worthy, profound and lasting. There’s so much more to a meaningful life than running, jumping or putting a ball through a hoop.

Please G-d, the Olympic flame will inspire us all to kindle G-d’s eternal flame and keep it burning bright. And may we live thoughtful lives that are pensive, profound and precious.

