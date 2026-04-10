More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee

Throughout more than 50 years of existence, the agency has embodied the spirit and the letter of Resolution 3379 that defamed Zionism, even though the General Assembly rescinded it in 1991.

April 10, 2026
Ben Cohen
Flag of Chile. Credit: David_Peterson/Pixabay.
Flag of Chile. Credit: David_Peterson/Pixabay.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Lame-duck administrations can still inflict damage.

Media outlets in Chile recently revealed that three days after the election of conservative Republican Party leader José Antonio Kast as the country’s new president, the outgoing far-left administration of Gabriel Boric delivered a sneaky, underhanded jab at the victorious candidate’s pro-Israel policies.

As cars in the capital, Santiago, were still honking their horns in celebration of Kast’s victory on the ballot in December, Paula Narváez, appointed by Boric as the Chilean ambassador to the United Nations, formally requested that Chile be admitted to the membership of a U.N. committee that is dedicated to the demonization of Israel.

The unwieldly named “Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People” (CEIRPP) was created by the U.N. General Assembly on Nov. 10, 1975. That same day, the General Assembly passed arguably the most notorious resolution in its history, Resolution 3379, determining Zionism, the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, to be a form of “racism and racial discrimination.”

Throughout more than 50 years of existence, the CEIRPP has faithfully embodied both the spirit and the letter of the resolution that defamed Zionism, despite the fact that the General Assembly rescinded it in 1991. Among its many activities, the committee organizes the annual Nov. 29 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, where past speakers have compared Israel to Nazi Germany and raised the slogan “from the river to the sea,” effectively calling for the elimination of Israel, a sovereign U.N. member state.

Francesca Albanese, the world body’s “special rapporteur” for Palestinian rights, who has been sanctioned by the United States for pushing false war-crimes charges against American and Israeli citizens, appears frequently at the committee’s events. At one of its sessions last October, she excoriated Israel as an “apartheid” state carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza, lamenting that Arab states were “on their knees” as the world witnessed “the realization of Greater Israel on our watch.”

For Boric, whose term as Chilean president ended on March 11, the CEIRPP is a perfect fit, given his denunciation of Israel as a “genocidal and murderous state,” and his enthusiastic backing for South Africa’s allegations of “genocide” against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Boric’s personal hatred of Israel has been incubated over many years: Back in 2019, when the Jewish community in Chile sent him a jar of honey to mark the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, he responded curtly, telling his well-wishers he would rather they focused their efforts on demanding that Israel “return illegally occupied Palestinian territory.”

Kast is altogether different. During Boric’s tenure, he targeted the left-wing government on more than one occasion over its attitude to Israel and its alleged antisemitism. “Boric, once again, evidences his antisemitism by leaving Israel out of FIDAE (Santiago’s international air show), in an irresponsible and markedly ideological decision,” he stated in 2024. Hours after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Kast declared that the slaughter “deserves our complete and unequivocal condemnation. No cause justifies these brutal crimes.”

For his part, Boric had already withdrawn the Chilean ambassador from Israel and denounced Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas in the days that followed the massacre.

The CEIRPP was more than happy to welcome Chile into its fold, a move that technically still requires approval from the General Assembly. But the committee has also been stung by the departure of a different Latin American state from its ranks. On Feb. 2, Ecuador—one year after the re-election of the resolutely pro-American and pro-Israel Daniel Noboa as president—formally announced its withdrawal from the committee. By ensuring Chile’s admission to the committee in the twilight of his presidency, replacing Ecuador, Boric is seeking to further undermine Chile’s relations with Israel as Kast takes over the presidency.

Kast can follow Noboa’s example by issuing instructions to the U.N. ambassador that he must now appoint to exit the CEIRPP and declare Chile’s membership null and void. What might complicate his path domestically, however, is the likely political pressure from Chile’s wealthy and disproportionately powerful Palestinian lobby, rooted in the Chilean-Palestinian community of 300,000, the largest outside the Middle East. Kast will need to resist their intense lobbying by reminding Chileans of Palestinian origin that his first loyalty, as theirs should be, is to the interests of the country of which they are citizens—a nation of more than 20 million people that annually conducts nearly $300 million of trade with Israel.

For Chile to depart almost as quickly as it arrived would go down as a major embarrassment to the CEIRPP, as well as to the United Nations, which finances its endless stream of anti-Zionist propaganda from its general budget despite claiming to support an equitable political solution for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

That, in turn, could trigger the departure of other members of the committee—eight of whom, including Ecuador, are prime candidates for resignation due to their bilateral ties with Israel, as identified in a recent Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) study that I co-authored.

Ultimately, the goal must be to dismantle the committee entirely. It serves no purpose other than to defame Israel from within a U.N. system that has institutionalized discrimination against the Jewish state. Hungary, Romania and Ukraine all realized that by resigning from the committee several years ago. Ecuador has now followed suit.

As a friend of Israel, Kast should ensure that Chile is next.

Latin America Anti-Israel Bias
MORE FROM JNS
Skokie Police Chief Jesse Barnes presents hate crimes data at the Human Relations Commission, May 20, 2026. Credit: Chicago Jewish Alliance.
U.S. News
More than half of Skokie bias cases in 2025 targeted Jews, police report for Chicago suburb finds
“There’s much that goes into a security-layered approach, and as far as I’m concerned, you can never have too many layers,” the village’s police chief told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
United Nations Building
Israel News
Do what it takes to disarm Hamas, Gaza envoy to Board of Peace tells UN Security Council
“Reconstruction financing will not follow where weapons have not been laid down,” warned Nickolay Mladenov, amid a stalled peace process he largely blamed on the Gazan terror group.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks to members of the media, alongside supporters, before appearing in a New York City court, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Brad Lander recites Quran chapter at mosque, whose sheikh denied Holocaust, promoted Hamas
A new poll suggests that the former New York City comptroller holds a commanding lead over incumbent, Rep. Dan Goldman, in the Democratic primary in NY-10.
May 21, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Memorial candle light flame
U.S. News
‘Could happen to any of us,’ says head of new Annapolis Federation, a year after murder of Israeli embassy staffers in DC
“This is what happens when antisemitism spreads, like wildfire, and it’s not checked by responsible people in the middle and on the left and on the right,” Ron Halber, of the local JCRC, told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Riyad Mansour
U.S. News
Trump administration eyeing visa revocation of Palestinian UN delegation
The measure is aimed at stopping the PLO ambassador from bidding for the General Assembly vice presidency.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Immigrants from India's Bnei Menashe community celebrate their arrival in Israel at Ben-Gurion International Airport on April 23, 2026. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israel to become home to majority of Jews within a decade—report
Even in secular Tel Aviv, families average more children than anywhere in Europe.
May 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not a potted plant
Mitchell Bard