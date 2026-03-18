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Eitan Arom

The first night of Hanukkah kicks off at the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC)-supported Beit Grand JCC in Odessa. Credit: JDC.
Jewish Life
Hanukkah candles lend warmth and community to ailing Ukraine
Dec. 10, 2015
Eitan Arom