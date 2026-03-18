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Nathan Moskowitz

Click photo to download. Caption: The site of the former Auschwitz death camp. Credit: Pimke via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
The sentencing of a 94-year-old former Nazi: What good is a label?
Jun. 20, 2016
Nathan Moskowitz
"BDS Rx Venom." Credit: FeinTooner.
Israel News
BDS doctors who prescribe a poison pill for Israel violate the Hippocratic Oath
Jan. 25, 2016
Nathan Moskowitz
Click photo to download. Caption: The face of Herman (at left in both photos), the brother of Nathan Moskowitz's father, was forensically and artistically reconstructed in a family painting (the photo at right) that was entered as evidence in the Oskar Groening trial. Credit: Courtesy Nathan Moskowitz.
World News
Will ‘accountant of Auschwitz’ verdict resonate for present dangers like Iran?
Jul. 17, 2015
Nathan Moskowitz