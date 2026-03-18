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Ran Reznick and Maytal Yasur Beit-Or

A nurse in the coronavirus unit of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, on May 4, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
News
Dozens of Israeli cities face new coronavirus lockdowns
The Corona National Information and Knowledge Center cautions that without strict measures, the country could see 1,000 new cases per day, with corresponding numbers of critically ill patients and a rise in the death rate.
Jul. 1, 2020
Ran Reznick and Maytal Yasur Beit-Or