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Opinion   Column

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

JNS prides itself on fairness and accuracy in all of our news articles. But unlike most media outlets, it also presents the case for the justice of Israel’s cause.

Dec. 1, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

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Aerial photo of the Temple Mount. Photo by Andrew Shiva/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0.
Aerial photo of the Temple Mount. Photo by Andrew Shiva/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

In a year of a global pandemic and economic crisis, JNS changed the way the world hears about Israel and Jewish issues. Will you help us continue to make a difference?

Tuesday, Dec. 1, is Giving Tuesday—the day when the online world is asked to give to nonprofit causes. There are many good ways to contribute to the Jewish and Zionist causes that members of our community support, but if you care about getting the truth about Israel and Jewish issues out to the world, then donating to the Jewish News Syndicate should be a priority.

I want to personally thank you for your readership and support.

JNS is more than just another news website and syndication service. It is an organization devoted to reporting and telling the truth about Israel and Jewish issues unburdened by the biases and institutional blinders that distort so much of what we read, hear and see about these topics elsewhere in the secular as well as the Jewish press.

We proved just how important that was in 2020 as anti-Semitism and anti-Zionist propaganda—sometimes disguised as support for human rights or racial equality—gained new footholds in the mainstream media and many traditional Jewish outlets failed to stand up against these disturbing trends.

JNS prides itself on fairness and accuracy, but unlike most media outlets also presents the case for the justice of Israel’s cause, at a time when it is still assailed by foes and an anti-Semitic BDS movement that aims to destroy it and silence its supporters.

The same is true for our coverage of efforts to co-opt the organized Jewish world behind efforts to brand Jews and Israel as “white oppressors” or to legitimize intersectional myths about Zionism that became so fashionable in 2020.

At JNS, you get the facts about Israel and Jewish issues without the bias that so often tilts the argument against the Jewish state. It is specifically because so much of the Jewish media and even the mainstream organized Jewish world don’t prioritize the defense of Israel, Zionism and Jewish rights (as well as sometimes demonstrating that bias) that JNS is needed more than ever.

Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, we increased our reporting on Washington politics, the American Jewish world, and Eastern and Western Europe to complement our comprehensive coverage of Israel, including articles from our Israeli partner Israel Hayom that are seen nowhere else in English.

Our opinion section with columnists Ruthie Blum, Ben Cohen, Stephen Flatow, Caroline Glick, Melanie Phillips, Martin Sherman and Alex Traiman, as well as daily columns from me, has proved an invaluable resource in the battle for Jewish rights and sanity in a world that seems to have gone mad. JNS articles and columns are republished every week by digital outlets and print newspapers across the globe. And our web traffic has increased exponentially since we redesigned the JNS.org site and changed our editorial leadership.

But in order to continue to provide this service to the Jewish world, we need more than just your readership. We also need your financial help to keep JNS on target as we continue to do the job that no one else does in this same way. The truth is: We simply can’t go on doing our jobs without your help.

As the calendar year 2020 ends, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to JNS today. While many worthy causes seek financial help, I hope you will consider supporting Jewish journalism at a time when the threat to Israel and the Jewish people from anti-Semitism, the BDS movement and global terrorism make it more important than ever. I hope you will consider it to be an essential need that cannot be allowed to fail for lack of funds. And I hope we can count on you this year and next.

To contribute, click on the link to donate to JNS or mail your check to:

JNS P.O. Box 610100 Newton Highlands, MA 02461

Thank you again for your support and readership. I look forward to hearing from you in the coming year as we continue to bring you the best in Jewish journalism.

Jonathan Tobin Editor-in-chief

Click here to open the secure JNS donation form in a new window.

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