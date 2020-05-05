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Opinion   Column

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

JNS is more than just another news website and syndication service. It is an organization devoted to nonstop reporting, and telling the truth about Israel and Jewish issues.

May. 5, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

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Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Tuesday, May 5 is #GivingTuesdayNow”—the day when anyone who is connected online is asked to give to nonprofit causes, which are all in need because of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our economy. Of course, there are numerous ways to contribute to the many worthy causes helping those affected by this crisis, as well as to aid Jewish organizations that are similarly affected.

But if you care about getting to the bottom of Israel and Jewish issues around the world, then please make donating to the Jewish News Syndicate a priority.

The publishing industry has been hit hard by the economic crisis caused by shutdowns due to the pandemic. While corporate mainstream media publications will weather this storm with relatively few problems, the ability of independent outlets to do so is very much in doubt. We all know that the post-coronavirus world may not entirely resemble what came before this disaster. But just imagine what it would be like for those who care about Israel if the news industry were restricted to the major networks and dailies, which have a long record of bias against the Jewish state and little interest in covering the Jewish world fairly.

JNS is more than just another news website and syndication service. It is an organization devoted to nonstop reporting, and telling the truth about Israel and Jewish issues unburdened by the biases and institutional blinders that distort so much of what we read, hear and see about these topics elsewhere in the secular and even Jewish press.

JNS prides itself on fairness and accuracy in all of our news articles. Unlike most media outlets, it presents the case for the justice of Israel’s cause at a time when it is consistently assailed by foes and an anti-Semitic BDS movement that aims at its destruction and the silencing of its supporters. At JNS, you get the facts about Israel and Jewish issues without the bias that so often tilts the argument against the Jewish state. It is specifically because so much of the Jewish media and even the mainstream organized Jewish world don’t prioritize the defense of Israel, Zionism and Jewish rights, as well as sometimes demonstrating that bias, that JNS is needed more than ever.

In recent years, JNS has increased reporting on Washington politics, the American Jewish world, and Eastern and Western Europe to complement our comprehensive coverage of Israel, including articles from our Israeli partner, Israel Hayom, seen nowhere else in English. We have also earned a number of writing awards that show we are making our mark in the world of online journalism.

Our opinion section has also grown as we have added columnists like Alan Dershowitz and Caroline Glick to our existing roster of Ruthie Blum, Ben Cohen, Stephen Flatow and Melanie Phillips, along with regular columns from JNS managing director and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and my own daily columns. JNS articles and columns are republished every week by digital outlets and print newspapers across the globe, and our web traffic has increased exponentially since we redesigned our website and changed our editorial leadership.

However, in order to continue to provide this service to the Jewish world, we need more than just readership. We also need your financial help to keep JNS on target as we continue to do the job that no one else does in this same way.

On this #GivingTuesdayNow, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to JNS. While many worthy causes seek financial help, I hope that you will consider supporting Jewish journalism at a time when Israel and the Jewish people remain under threat from anti-Semitism, the BDS movement and global terrorism makes it more important than ever. I hope that you will consider it to be an essential need that cannot be allowed to fail for lack of funds. And I hope we can count on you to keep helping us in the future.

I want to personally thank you for your readership and support, and look forward to your continued involvement in the upcoming months and years as we continue to bring you the best in Jewish journalism.

Jonathan S. Tobin Editor-in-chief

Click here to open the secure JNS donation form in a new window.

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