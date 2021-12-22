More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The non-Orthodox get another lesson in Israeli electoral math

The absence of the haredim from the coalition should have made it possible for the implementation of a more pluralistic Western Wall renovation. But political reality once again intruded.

Dec. 22, 2021
Jonathan S. Tobin

The non-Orthodox get another lesson in Israeli electoral math

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on Nov. 21, 2021. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem on Nov. 21, 2021. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid may have put together a coalition without any ultra-Orthodox religious parties earlier this year, but they still fear the power of the haredim and their allies. That’s the explanation for their decision to shelve any idea of moving ahead with the renovation of Jerusalem’s Western Wall plaza along the lines envisioned by former Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Natan Sharansky when he unveiled his plan in 2013.

Sharansky’s idea, which was eventually endorsed by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, would have not only expanded the area of the Wall that is now reserved for egalitarian prayer (in Robinson’s Arch archeological park that is separated from the main Kotel plaza), but made it more accessible while still preserving the current men’s and women’s sections. It would function as a national shrine that would be more welcoming for the entire Jewish people, including the vast majority of American Jews, who are not Othodox. This idea was praised by both the non-Orthodox denominations and many in the modern Orthodox world who deprecate the way the Kotel is controlled by the ultra-Orthodox.

Bennett helped create the current egalitarian prayer area and supports the Sharansky plan. So do Lapid and most members of their government. But they fear that anything that will antagonize the religious right will strengthen Netanyahu’s efforts to unseat them. Their coalition — composed as it is of right-wing, centrist, left-wing and anti-Zionist Arab Knesset members — is agreed on nothing but to stay in office as long as possible and keep Netanyahu permanently sidelined.

So even though Lapid said the hold on the Western Wall plan is temporary and can be revisited any time during the four years that, at least in theory, the government can stay in power, any idea that it will be tackled in the foreseeable future is a fantasy.

Once again, those who embraced Sharansky’s dream are being confronted with the reality of Israeli politics. The majority of Israelis don’t like the way the Orthodox rabbinate maintains control of life cycle events for Jews and the lack of civil marriage. They’re still outraged that haredim are allowed to opt-out of the military draft while other Israelis must serve their country. Many also sympathize with those who oppose the lack of religious pluralism with respect to government recognition of the denominations.

But other issues always lead their political parties back to the same conclusions about the inordinate costs of going to political war with the haredim. Unlike the Reform and Conservative Jewish movements in Israel, the haredim have the votes. Whether they are in the government or out of it, they still seem to possess a veto over ideas, like Sharansky’s much-praised Kotel compromise, no matter how much good they might do, especially with respect to bolstering ties between the approximately 90 percent of American Jews who are not Orthodox and the Jewish state.

This will, as it has before, lead to much grousing over the Israeli political establishment’s lack of concern about an issue that a lot of American Jews care about. Pluralism — or the lack of it in Israel — is often cited as a reason why many American Jews are increasingly alienated from the Jewish state. But that, along with similar arguments that right-wing policies or dislike for Netanyahu were the cause of the problem, is misleading. Some American Jews are angry about pluralism, or are so out of touch with the reality of the conflict with the Palestinians, that they believe that Israel should be making wholesale territorial concessions in the vain hope of achieving peace. But the cause for the growing chasm between these two Jewish tribes has far more to do with demographic shifts in the U.S. that have led many Americans to lose any sense of Jewish peoplehood than with differences over those issues.

Still, the many American Jews who identify with the liberal movements aren’t wrong to complain that though Israel holds itself forward as representing the interests of all Jews, the Orthodox stranglehold on religious interests there undermines efforts to bolster support for the Jewish state.

But in a country in which there is no separation between religion and state, and rabbis are paid by the state, the question of who is a rabbi is inherently political. And political questions are settled by votes, not sentiment about promoting Jewish unity. Though both the Reform and Conservative movements exist in Israel, and there is now a Reform rabbi in the Knesset — Rabbi Gilad Kariv of the Labor Party, who is part of the Bennett/Lapid coalition — their influence in the country, let alone its political system, remains marginal.

Nor is the current government’s abandonment of the Kotel plan the first time any opportunity to achieve change along these lines was missed.

After the 2013 Israeli election, instead of putting together a coalition solely composed of right-wing and religious parties, Netanyahu created a government that was not encumbered by the need to appease the demands of the haredim. That was enabled by the emergence of a new centrist party called Yesh Atid that was led by then-political newcomer Lapid, and which won a stunning 19 seats in its first try for office. Lapid then turned around and made a deal with another big winner in the vote, the right-wing Jewish Home, led by Bennett, which won 12 seats and then the two made another with the prime minister. Netanyahu also made a deal with left-leaning former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, to whom he gave responsibility for negotiating with the Palestinians, another with the right-wing, though avowedly secular Yisrael Beitenu party led by former Netanyahu aide Avigdor Lieberman.

This would not only be a more centrist government rather than one dependent on the right. It also was one that was open to stripping the haredim over the stranglehold over Israeli religious life as well as to cut back the extensive government subsidies it had extorted for its institutions as payment for its votes, as Lapid and Lieberman had vowed to do in their campaigns.

Among those cheering for this development were non-Orthodox Jews. And, at least initially, they were not disappointed. It was during this period that the egalitarian prayer area was created and when Sharansky produced his plan and got the consent of the government.

But long before the Kotel plan could be implemented, it suffered the first of many delays that were presented as temporary but which now must be seen as likely to be permanent. The coalition was unworkable. Lapid turned out to be a terrible finance minister and Livni’s job was meaningless since, despite the Obama administration’s willingness to pressure Israel, the Palestinians would not negotiate seriously. By 2015, Netanyahu had tired of them both and decided to go back to the people whose votes allowed him to return to the familiar right-wing/religious coalition partners who ensured that any push for pluralism or the Kotel plan were non-starters.

Can this change? Perhaps. Israelis are no longer divided over the peace process which a huge majority believes is dead for the foreseeable future. Eventually, the current split, which is solely focused on Netanyahu, will also be put aside, though when that will happen is impossible to say.

In a theoretical Israeli future, maybe there will be a political alignment in which the haredim are not only out of the government but somehow unable to function as a threat to its longevity. But for now, that’s not in the cards.

That means that while non-Orthodox Jews are not wrong to long for an Israel in which religious pluralism and Sharansky’s vision of the Kotel will be realized, the reason it won’t happen has nothing to do with animus for American Jews, their rabbis or synagogue movements. It’s just politics. Though many Americans, who also opposed Netanyahu on other issues, thought that getting rid of him would solve the problem, his successors are just as willing to betray their hopes to stay in office. The obstacle to pluralism remains Israeli electoral math and until that changes, neither will the Kotel.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin