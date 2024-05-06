JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Condemning, warning Israel not enough, Ilhan Omar says on Holocaust Remembrance Day

"We must demand a ceasefire now and use all diplomatic tools and leverage to stop an invasion in Rafah from occurring," the Minnesota Democrat stated.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) looks back at her daughter offstage as she addresses the crowd at the 2019 Youth Climate Strike in Washington. Credit: Paris Malone/Shutterstock.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) looks back at her daughter offstage as she addresses the crowd at the 2019 Youth Climate Strike in Washington. Credit: Paris Malone/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

Hours before the Israel Defense Forces began targeted strikes in Rafah on Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) stated that it can not be overstated “how catastrophic a ground invasion in Rafah would be for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

The member of the so-called “Squad” cited the United Nations, claiming that hundreds of thousands of people would be at “immediate risk of death” amid a ground operation in Rafah.

Omar said that “anyone who believes in the sanctity of human life” ought to see an IDF operation in Rafah as a “red line,” as U.S. President Joe Biden said it would be.

“The administration must use its most potent leverage and restrict military aid to Israel,” Omar said. “Condemnations and warnings are not enough.” She added that the Biden administration’s reported decision to “hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel” was “a step in the right direction to use all political leverage to end this impending invasion and looming war crime from taking place.”

Omar’s remarks came on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Palestinians have endured decades of occupation, displacement and apartheid, watching their dreams of self-determination and dignity grow more distant with every American-backed escalation,” she accused.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates