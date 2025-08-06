‘Day of Rage’ protests to target Israeli tourists in Greece

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

Greek left-wing groups and the BDS movement are planning a “Day of Rage” this Sunday, calling for nationwide protests against Israel over its actions in Gaza.

The demonstration, set for major tourist locations during peak travel season, aims to confront Israeli tourists directly and protest what organizers call “war crimes and genocide.”

Recent weeks have seen a surge in anti-Israel protests across Greece, including incidents where Israeli tourists and ships were targeted. The Israeli ambassador’s complaints about antisemitic graffiti in Athens were rebuffed by the city’s mayor, who accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and defended the right to free expression.

The war of words comes amid a series of antisemitic incidents targeting Israelis in Greece since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Last week, two coaches from Israel’s national soccer team were attacked in Athens while speaking Hebrew. In July, an Israeli tourist was assaulted by a group of Syrian migrants at a beach near the Greek capital, with one of them reportedly biting off a piece of his ear. A kosher burger eatery in the city was vandalized last month in full view of staff and patrons.