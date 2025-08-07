Dem Texas state rep apologizes for saying redistricting like the Holocaust

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

A Texas Democratic state representative apologized after comparing Republican efforts to redistrict to the Holocaust.

“We will lose all of our rights, and if you think it can’t happen, it can. And I will liken this to the Holocaust,” Jolanda Jones told Don Lemon, a former CNN host, on Tuesday. “People are like, well, how did the Holocaust happen? How was somebody in a position to kill all them people? Well, good people remain silent.”

Jones, who is one of several Democratic state representatives who left Texas to avoid a vote on a district map, told Fox News Digital that “I made a statement on ‘The Don Lemon Show’ comparing Trump’s attempt to disenfranchise Black and brown people to the Holocaust.”

“That was a mistake, and I apologize for it,” she stated. “Trump is coming for my community, and I get emotional about it and make strong statements, but that was going too far, and I retract that comparison.”

The Texas Republican Party stated that “the Holocaust isn’t your political metaphor.”

“Millions suffered and died. Comparing that to Texas redistricting by Rep. Jolanda Jones is beyond disgusting,” it said.