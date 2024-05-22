Detroit pro-Palestinian conference boasts of PFLP endorsement

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

The People’s Conference for Palestine that is taking place in Detroit from May 24-26 shared an endorsement from a founding member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on Monday.

The United States designated the PFLP as a foreign terror organization in 1997.

“I call on the members of the Arab community and supporter of our cause to participate in the People’s Conference,” said PFLP founding member Salah Salah. Salah, who is based in Lebanon, also rehashed the Zionism equals Nazism canard.

A message from the Palestinian intellectual and revolutionary Salah Salah in support of the People’s Conference for Palestine, May 24-26 in Detroit, Michigan. We’ll see you soon at the conference — link to register in our bio! ???????? pic.twitter.com/y8T3LJTgI1 — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) May 19, 2024

The Detroit conference also will feature Sana’ Daqqa. Sana’ is the wife of Walid Daqqa, a PFLP member who died last month in an Israeli prison, where he was serving a sentence for the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli soldier in 1984.

The conference will feature more than 20 speakers affiliated with the Palestinian Youth Movement, one of the main organizers, a group that often voices support for members of terror groups, including the PFLP, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

PYM celebrated and supported the Oct. 7 massacres on social media.

Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) Instagram ad for a rally immediately following the Oct. 7 attack. Source: Instagram.

“All backers of Zionism, Israel, and U.S. imperialism have been put on notice,” organizers state on the conference website, apparently referring to the anti-Israel and antisemitic protests on U.S. college campuses.

“This moment calls on us to strengthen our relationships, our strategies, our tactics, and our unity for the struggle ahead. We must build a shared assessment of the moment, and chart out the next phase of our struggle,” they added.

Organizers of the conference also include the National SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine), the People’s Forum, and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT