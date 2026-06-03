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US Jewish leaders meet Egypt’s Sisi in Cairo talks

The Conference of Presidents chair and CEO met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo to discuss regional developments and advancing peace.

JNS Staff
From left, Conference of Presidents Chair Betsy Berns Korn, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff meet in Cairo, June 2, 2026. Credit: Egyptian Presidency.
From left, Conference of Presidents Chair Betsy Berns Korn, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff meet in Cairo, June 2, 2026. Credit: Egyptian Presidency.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations met on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss regional developments and efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East.

Chair Betsy Berns Korn and CEO William Daroff held talks in Cairo focused on strengthening cooperation and addressing ongoing changes across the region, according to a statement from the organization.

“We are grateful to President el-Sisi for his warm hospitality and candid, thoughtful dialogue,” Korn and Daroff said in a joint statement. “At a moment of significant change across the region, sustained engagement, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to peace and stability remain essential to building a more secure and prosperous future for all.”

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