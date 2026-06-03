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‘False and erroneous': Trump denies report Iran suspended talks

“The conversations between us have been going on continuously,” the president stated.

Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump attends an event celebrating Women’s History Month at the White House, March 26, 2025. Credit: White House.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed reports that Iran had stopped talks with U.S. envoys, calling them “false and erroneous.”

“The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today,” wrote the president in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!’” he added.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported on Monday that the regime had suspended the negotiations.

Tehran decided to freeze all “talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,” according to the semiofficial news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had warned on Monday that the United States and Israel would be held responsible for “any violation” of the temporary truce with Tehran, which he claimed included Lebanon.

“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” Araghchi threatened.

Trump subsequently announced a renewed ceasefire in Lebanon, following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

The president later told ABC News that he believed there would be a deal with the Islamic Republic to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz “over the next week.”

“There was a little glitch today, but I turned that one around very quickly, as you probably noticed earlier,” he said of the Lebanon issue.

The three-month-old conflict between Washington and Tehran began on Feb. 28 with joint American and Israeli military strikes against the Iranian regime. A temporary ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

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