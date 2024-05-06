JNS Press+
U.S. News

Emhoff reportedly meeting with Jewish students on Yom HaShoah

"We must continue to fight antisemitism and hate and educate others on the horrors of the past," said Doug Emhoff, who is married to the U.S. vice president.

Doug Emhoff, who is married to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, participates in a discussion moderated by Col. Barry Lischinsky at the Jewish War Veterans National Executive Committee Meeting on Feb. 21, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Washington, D.C. Credit: Cameron Smith/White House.
(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

Doug Emhoff, who is married to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to meet with Jewish students on Monday, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Politico reported.

“On Yom HaShoah, we honor the lives of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust,” Emhoff told the publication. “At a time when antisemitism is surging, including threats of violence against Jews, we are reminded that we must never allow history to repeat itself.”

“We must continue to fight antisemitism and hate and educate others on the horrors of the past,” he added.

The half dozen students, all of whom have grandparents who survived the Holocaust, study at Lehigh University, Bryn Mawr College, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Southern California, the United States Military Academy at West Point and Muhlenberg College, per Politico.

The participation of a West Point student raised some eyebrows.

“USC and Washington University have been sites of radical pro-Palestinian encampments, but West Point has not,” wrote Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News. “Moreover, several of the most high-profile campuses involved in the campuses do not appear to be represented.”

“West Point cadets are bound by the Universal Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) and cannot, by law, criticize the president,” he added.

On May 2, Emhoff spoke with Jewish students and leaders of Hillels on campuses “across our nation.”

“No one should be harassed and targeted simply because of who they are. Students want to go to class, and they want to feel safe,” he wrote. “Every American has the right to protest peacefully. When protests include hate speech and calls for violence against Jews, that is antisemitism, and it is unacceptable.”

