More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

As Iran’s frustration grows, so, too, does the chance of regional escalation

In light of the impasse in indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations, an upsurge in Iranian terrorism is anticipated against Israel via Syria and Gaza, and against the Gulf States.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a visit to Semnan Province, Iran, on April, 17, 2016. Credit: Mohammad Reza Meysami via Wikimedia Commons.
Jun. 16, 2019

In the past month, Iran has escalated its violent activity against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with the aim of bringing the United States into negotiations with it on Iran’s terms—indirect negotiations aimed at lifting the U.S. sanctions on it.

For the United States, the aim of the negotiations is completely different; it is demanding changes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal and a halt to Iran’s expansion and subversive activity in the region, as well as limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The U.S. response to Iran’s military escalation has been twofold: it dispatched aircraft carriers to the region and decided to beef up its forces in the Gulf, while at the same time expressing willingness to conduct indirect negotiations with Iran and taking conciliatory measures to make this possible.

These measures included delaying the aircraft carriers’ entrance into the Persian Gulf, delaying the implementation of the sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry, and the June 2, 2019, announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States was willing to negotiate with Iran without the preconditions that he had previously released.

Indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations via intermediaries are apparently already underway, but have led nowhere for either Iran or the United States due to the unbridgeable gap between the sides’ demands and goals.

Although the United States rejected Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s April 24, 2019, proposal for negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal, it apparently did negotiate, and U.S. permanent resident and Lebanese citizen Nazar Zaka, detained by Iran since November 2015 on accusations of espionage, was released on June 11. Additionally, indirect negotiations are underway in the matter of determining the marine border between Israel and Lebanon, with Israel’s and Hezbollah’s participation, requiring indirect American and Iranian involvement.

These conciliatory U.S. measures have been presented by Iran as shows of weakness. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech at an athletes’ conference in Tehran on June 1:

“The same enemy who up to a year ago declared ‘my aim is to destroy the regime of the Islamic Republic [of Iran]’ announced clearly today that it does not want to do a thing against the [Iranian] regime. The same enemy who up to a few months ago stated that it is the greatest military power in the world, and that if it wanted it could break Iran’s armed forces, announced today that it has no intention of fighting.

“Up to a few months ago, the Persian Gulf was a place where its aircraft carriers sailed freely, but today nothing is heard from its navy, and it has anchored in international waters, 300 and 400 miles [from the Persian Gulf]. During this time, we have shown that we are not submitting to the bullying and greedy superpowers. We are men of reason and negotiation, provided we sit around the negotiating table fully respected and in the framework of international law, not on orders to negotiate. If that is the case, we will not obey.”

The rest of this article is available at the MEMRI website.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin