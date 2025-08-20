Feds to investigate ‘anti-Americanism’ pertaining to immigration cases

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday that it would consider “anti-Americanism” and support for terrorist groups when reviewing a prospective immigration case.

The department added that it would perform social-media vetting for an increased number of immigration benefit requests, which include applications for citizenship, permanent residency and visas.

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” said Matthew Tragesser, USCIS’s spokesman. “U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible. Immigration benefits, including to live and work in the United States, remain a privilege, not a right.”

The announcement follows high-profile deportation proceedings against student visa-holders and permanent residents who led anti-Israel protests on college campuses, including Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and green card-holder at the center of litigation over the limits of the U.S. Secretary of State’s powers to deport non-citizens.

The new guidance assigns “significant negative discretionary weight” in determining the immigration applications of any non-citizen who has “endorsed, promoted, supported or otherwise espoused the views of a terrorist organization or group, including those who support or promote anti-American ideologies or activities, antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations and antisemitic ideologies.”

“In cases where the alien has engaged in such activities, USCIS will enforce all relevant immigration laws to the maximum degree, including the use of discretion, to deny the benefit request,” the guidance says.