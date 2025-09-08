Greta heads to Gaza: What’s waiting for her?

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

As Swedish activist Greta Thunberg again heads to the Strip, Europe is embroiled in Mideast politics. Why is Europe repeating Israel’s mistakes in dealing with Islamist extremism, and what lessons from Oct. 7 are the West ignoring?

In this week’s episode of “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman, a former senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office, he exposes the dangers of pandering to radicals, the moral confusion plaguing Western societies, and how misplaced empathy is fueling chaos across the European continent and beyond.

Hear the shocking story of anti-Israel activists vandalizing the home of New York Times executive editor Joseph Kahn. What does this reveal about the left’s self-destructive alliance with extremist groups? And why does the media obsess over criticizing Israel while excusing or ignoring the crimes of jihadist regimes?

To unpack these questions, Danny is joined by Tal Gilad, an Israeli journalist, scriptwriter, television commentator and one of the creative minds behind Latma’s viral satire “We Con the World.”

Together, they examine:

The hypocrisy of Western activists linking climate change, anti-capitalism and anti-Israel agendas.

How Europe’s guilt over colonialism and slavery is fueling irrational policies toward mass immigration and Islamist movements.

The contrast between Western Europe’s collapse into crime and insecurity versus Eastern Europe’s firmer stance on borders and national identity.

The exploitation of ordinary Gazans by corrupt Hamas leaders, who enrich themselves while using civilians as human shields.

Why Israel’s hard-earned lessons in resilience, coexistence and security hold answers for a West now facing its own Islamist reckoning.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.