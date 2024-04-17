JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

IDF strikes terrorists in Gaza as focus centered on Iran

The IDF has withdrawn troops from southern Gaza, leaving only one brigade in the northern and central Strip. 

Israel Defense Forces counterterrorism activity in the Gaza Strip, April 11, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces counterterrorism activity in the Gaza Strip, April 11, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(April 17, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated several terrorists and destroyed enemy infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the military announced Wednesday.

IDF aircraft struck some 40 targets, including a terrorist cell operating an armed drone. Warplanes also hit rocket launchers, booby-trapped buildings and underground infrastructure.

Concurrently, troops from the 162nd Division continued their activity to neutralize threats on the ground.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to eradicating Hamas, including in Rafah, where several terror battalions remain standing. The comments came hours after the military announced the withdrawal of troops from southern Gaza, leaving only one brigade in the northern and central Strip. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Palestinian terrorists fired two rockets from the northern Gaza Strip at southern Israel, setting off sirens in Kibbutz Nir Am.

Both rockets struck open areas in Israeli territory, causing no injuries or damage, according to the IDF.

Israel’s War Cabinet is in the process of deciding on a “painful” response to Iran’s massive drone and missile attack over the weekend, with Netanyahu insisting on Tuesday that Jerusalem is determined to achieve victory over its enemies in “all sectors.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates