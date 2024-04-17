IDF strikes terrorists in Gaza as focus centered on Iran

(April 17, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated several terrorists and destroyed enemy infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the military announced Wednesday.

IDF aircraft struck some 40 targets, including a terrorist cell operating an armed drone. Warplanes also hit rocket launchers, booby-trapped buildings and underground infrastructure.

Concurrently, troops from the 162nd Division continued their activity to neutralize threats on the ground.

צוותי הקרב של חטיבות 401, נח״ל, חטיבת האש 215 ויחידות נוספות בפיקוד אוגדה 162 ממשיכים בפעילות הממוקדת במרכז הרצועה לחיסול מחבלים והשמדת תשתיות טרור.



כחלק מהפעילות במרכז הרצועה, כלי טיס של חיל האוויר חיסלו ביממה האחרונה מספר מחבלים והשמידו תשתיות טרור >> pic.twitter.com/Q89rT4OetH — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 17, 2024

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to eradicating Hamas, including in Rafah, where several terror battalions remain standing. The comments came hours after the military announced the withdrawal of troops from southern Gaza, leaving only one brigade in the northern and central Strip.

On Tuesday afternoon, Palestinian terrorists fired two rockets from the northern Gaza Strip at southern Israel, setting off sirens in Kibbutz Nir Am.

Both rockets struck open areas in Israeli territory, causing no injuries or damage, according to the IDF.

Israel’s War Cabinet is in the process of deciding on a “painful” response to Iran’s massive drone and missile attack over the weekend, with Netanyahu insisting on Tuesday that Jerusalem is determined to achieve victory over its enemies in “all sectors.”