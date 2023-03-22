(March 22, 2023 / JNS) Israel on Wednesday intercepted a Hamas drone over the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The military said that the unmanned aerial vehicle did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians living in communities along the border.
לוחמי ההגנה האווירית יירטו לפני זמן קצר כלי טיס בלתי מאויש (כטב"ם) של ארגון הטרור חמאס שטס בשמי רצועת עזה. הכטב״ם לא חצה לשטח מדינת ישראל ולא היווה איום על תושבי עוטף עזה
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 22, 2023
The UAV was intercepted above Khan Yunis and western Rafah, according to Israeli media reports. Explosions were reportedly heard in the Eshkol Regional Council, which shares a border with Gaza, although the early-warning alert system was not sounded.
On Saturday night, Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket from Gaza that struck an open field in Israel. The launch triggered sirens in Kibbutz Nahal Oz near Gaza’s northeastern border.
Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system was not activated as the rocket did not pose a risk to populated areas.
The rocket was the second fired by Gaza-based terror groups this month. On March 7, a rocket launched hours after Israeli forces killed a wanted terrorist in Jenin triggered sirens in Kibbutz Nir Am, to the north of Nahal Oz and near the city of Sderot. It was initially thought by the military to have misfired and hit the Gaza Strip, but the IDF later said that it came down in Israel, near the security fence.
