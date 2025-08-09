Israel must end the ‘Palestinian exception’

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

According to the United Nations, there are over 123 million “forcibly displaced people” across the globe—refugees, asylum seekers, and internally displaced persons driven from their homes by war, ethnic cleansing, state failure, and terror. In 2022 alone, the United Nations recorded over 32 million new displacements.

Millions fled or were expelled from Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, Afghanistan and beyond. And all these millions share one thing in common: The countries that expelled them directly or by circumstance never bothered to ask themselves, “But where will they go?” or “Who’s going to take them?”

Those questions—the ones that never appear to cross the mind of a single regime that forces out millions for whatever reason—are asked only by Israel and Jews. And it is destroying us.

Because when Jews and Israel ask those questions, they are surrendering to —they are enabling—endless misery, suffering, war and demonization.

The questions are a self-inflicted excuse to bind Israel’s hands in a miserable situation not of its making, to preserve a distorted and perverse fiction of “morality” of “humanity” and the hopeless pursuit of “acceptance” that no other nation on earth shares and that no enemy respects, that delights and serves our genocidal foes, that frustrates allies and turns them to enemies, that betrays the very raison d’etre of the State of Israel, and that keeps both Jews and Arabs locked in perpetual hell.

And so it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: Israel preserves the status quo created by its enemies, endangering its future and devastating not only Jewish lives, but Arab lives too—leaving millions of Arabs trapped forever as “Palestinians,” born into a death cult, cannon fodder in a genocidal war they are raised to wage but never empowered to end; transforming Israelis to perpetual “occupiers” and pariahs.

It’s not simply the world’s hypocrisy, the infamous “double standard,” that makes Israel unique. It’s that Israel applies to itself standards not expected from any other collective in history. And despite the vain rationalization that such behavior makes it “the most moral,” it regularly manifests in ways that are profoundly immoral as well as counterproductive.

And the justification or excuse that it is behaving more humanely or ethically frequently is just a cover for fear and weakness—the most elemental and ubiquitous weakness being the desperate self-defeating need to feel accepted and loved—to no longer be the exile and the outcast.

And so, the world has learned: if it eggs Israel on, if it watches and waits, if it reacts to benevolence with scorn, Israel will fold. Israel will accommodate. Israel will absorb. Israel will sustain, within its borders and beside its children, a bestial civilization devoted to its destruction.

That isn’t morality. That is madness. But where does this madness come from?

Maybe it comes from misapprehension, a deeply embedded Jewish instinct to project our own reverence for life, our decency and humanity onto a world that has never shared those traits and that punishes us for possessing them.

Perhaps it comes from weakness, the hopeless belief that, if we can just prove that we are “good” enough—show enough restraint, enough compassion, show enough suffering—the world will finally accept us. Possibly it comes from trauma, from “you can take the Jew out of galut, but you can’t take galut out of the Jew.”

Irrespective, here is the bitter truth: our morality and our humanity inflame their hate and our suffering excites them.

In a world built on conquest, corruption, and cruelty, Jewish moral seriousness is seen not as admirable but as intolerable. We are hated not despite our decency, but because of it. Because we insist there is truth. Because we believe in right and wrong. Because we won’t bow to their idols—empires, utopias, or fashionable lies. And because they need to justify their own behavior and especially their treatment of us.

So they tell us our morality is hypocrisy. That our decency is genocide. And they create monsters who gleefully livestream our murder, rape, mutilation, and torture. And they damn us for defending ourselves with a restraint shown by no military in human history.

And yet we ask: But who will take them?

We ask because we’ve been trained to feel responsible—for everyone. Even for our enemies. Even for those who butcher our families and cheer in the streets and who still to this day hold and torture our hostages.

But that is not strength and it is not righteousness. It is collaboration with evil. And it is national self-erasure.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world brags about refugee resettlement—universally praised, except in one case.

Just look at the websites of the United Nations, the U.S. State Department, the European Union and countless international NGOs—they proclaim refugee resettlement as a core humanitarian achievement, the compassionate and responsible global response to war, crisis and privation.

But when it comes to the “Palestinians,” that principle is suddenly suspended. No calls for integration, no international appeals for relocation—only a demand that millions remain in limbo, sustained in suffering, so they can continue to serve as a political weapon against Israel, continue to allow Jew haters to justify their hate.

In Oct. 2023, the very same month that the “Palestinians” of Gaza invaded Israel, committing unspeakable atrocities—slaughtering, raping, torturing, and kidnapping civilians—Pakistan announced it would expel nearly 2 million Afghans from its territory, just about the population of Gaza. And the world did nothing. No U.N. resolutions. No emergency aid conferences. No international pressure campaigns. No boycotts. No media firestorms. No protests in the cities of the world. No encampments on campus. None of the tools routinely unleashed against the Jews when Israel acts in pure self-defense.

When it comes to “Palestinians,” suddenly resettlement is forbidden. Even during an existential war, when trying to pinpoint combatants and extricate hostages, Israel is threatened that it must not clear noncombatants from an urban battlefield, must not ask Gazans to leave, must not defeat the death cult that hides behind their children.

Because the lives of “Palestinians” are valued only in how they can be used to break the Jews. Because they are far more valuable as martyrs, even than as refugees in the global war against the Jewish state.

And so long as Israel keeps asking, so long as it keeps bearing the moral burden alone, so long as it hides behind the excuse, the world will keep exploiting that weakness.

The “Palestinian” refugee crisis is not an accident. It is a design. A permanent grievance factory engineered by the Arab world (or the KGB, depending on whose narrative you prefer), canonized by the United Nations and subsidized by the West, all to sabotage the Jewish state.

But this hostile Arab population is not Israel’s responsibility.

It never was. It is not moral to keep Arabs trapped under the Palestinian Authority or Hamas. It is not moral to keep Jewish families next to people trained to slaughter them.

It is not moral to sacrifice Jewish soldiers or prolong a war Israel has the power to end, if only it stops asking permission.

The world has mechanisms for dealing with refugees. But Israel itself prevents those mechanisms from working, by being the only country that stops the process before it starts. By asking “Where will they go?” Israel keeps millions trapped—not just inside Gaza, but inside a miserable weaponized identity that serves only those who profit from Jewish blood.

Tiny Israel absorbs every Jewish refugee, not just from Europe and Africa and the Middle East, but from every corner of an increasingly hostile planet. Let the Arab League, with its 22 member states, massive wealth, and expansive territories, reabsorb their ethnic kin.

Let the 53 Muslim nations show even a fraction of the decency and responsibility the Jewish state has shown by integrating their brothers and sisters of the ummah. Let the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, representing over 2 billion people and claiming to “safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony,” actually live up to its mandate.

Or let any of Israel’s accusers, from Ireland to South Africa, demonstrate that “Palestinians” mean more to them than just excuses for antisemitic blood libels and fulminations. There are abundant options, all of which are more humane and make more sense than the infernal status quo.

Israel was carved out of a historic Jewish homeland, 80 percent of which remains, to this day, ruled by colonialist Arab regimes in which no Jews are permitted to live. It is time for Israel to stop being the Arab world’s toxic waste facility—a dumping ground for generations trained to kill us and to die doing it.

And if anyone dares ask Israel, “But where will they go?” the answer must be: “Great question; you figure it out. Because it’s not our problem anymore; not after Oct. 7. We tried everything—aid, land, coexistence; we even uprooted our own people by force, but they chose murder. You created these monsters; fed them, funded them, taught them to hate, paid them to kill. Now you deal with them.”

Israel must stop being the only nation on earth expected to feed, house, shelter and empower those sworn to destroy it.

But first, Jews must stop asking the question that no country on earth ever asked about us: “But who’s going to take them?”

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.