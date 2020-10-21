More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

French president says pro-Hamas group connected to beheading of teacher

The Collective Cheikh Yassine group, named after the founder of Hamas, has been “directly implicated” in the attack, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Oct. 21, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2020. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2020. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that a pro-Hamas group is connected to the beheading last week of a history teacher in Paris.

The suspect in the murder has been identified as 18-year-old Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch Anzorov, a Chechen. Police shot and killed Anzorov after he reportedly attempted to attack officers while shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” Police said that they found a video on Anzorov’s phone of him confessing to the killing.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Samuel Paty, had recently shown a cartoon of the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his history class as part of a discussion on freedom of speech. AP reported that, according to Macron, the group Collective Cheikh Yassine has been “directly implicated” in the attack and will be dissolved on Oct. 21. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told Europe 1 radio that the group “apparently launched a fatwa against [Paty].”

Palestinian imam Sheikh Ahmed Yassin founded the Hamas terrorist group; he was assassinated by Israel in 2004.

The father of one of Paty’s students had criticized the teacher on social media for showing the cartoon, sharing Paty’s name as well as the address of the school. The father called for Paty to be fired.

The Collective Cheikh Yassine shared the father’s post, as did a mosque in a Paris suburb. Consequently, the French government is shutting down the mosque for six months.

A total of 16 people were initially detained in connection with the murder; at least six have since been released, according to AP. Macron has vowed to wage war against “Islamic separatism” in the country.

Dr. Arié Bensemhoun, CEO of the European Leadership Network (ELNET)-France, said in a statement to the Jewish Journal, “The beheading of Samuel Paty sparked a tsunami of powerful reactions and shock throughout France, from ordinary citizens to the president of the republic. It seems that this time around, after two decades of procrastination, our society is finally ready to lead the fight against radical Islamist ideology. There is a collective awareness that we must take the necessary steps—that we have called for over many years—to confront this threat.”

This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.

Hamas
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin