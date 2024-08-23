More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gaza truce talks take twist as Qatar PM heads to Tehran

Biden again urged Israel to halt its campaign in Gaza and and release imprisoned terrorists in return for hostages held by Hamas.

Aug. 23, 2024
Blinken Qatar
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (left) with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington on March 5, 2024. Photo by Chuck Kennedy/U.S. State Department.

In an upcoming diplomatic mission, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is set to travel to Tehran, in a move that underscores the Gulf state’s continuing role as a regional mediator amid the tension between Iran and Israel that has reached new heights in recent weeks.

Iran’s Tasnim agency reported that the Qatari leader, who is also foreign minister, will visit the Islamic Republic days after Israeli and Hamas representatives failed to reach an agreement under Qatari mediation on Israel halting its campaign in the Gaza Strip and releasing terrorists held in Israel in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages held by the terrorist group since Oct. 7, and weeks after Iran blamed Israel for assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, urging progress on a ceasefire deal in Gaza as the United States continues to push for an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The call, which Vice President Kamala Harris joined, focused on a “bridging proposal” to facilitate a ceasefire and the release of hostages for terrorists. However, significant challenges remain, with both Hamas and Israel signaling ongoing differences over key issues, including the presence of Israeli troops in strategic areas of Gaza.

The talks are expected to resume in Cairo next week.

Jerusalem is exerting maximum effort “to return the hostages under conditions that will allow a maximum number of captives to be released in the first stage of the deal,” Netanyahu told members of the Tikva Forum for Families of Hostages and HaGvura—The Forum for Families of Fallen Heroes on Tuesday.

“I say this clearly—this is a goal I set,” he said, adding, “But the other thing is to preserve our strategic security assets in the face of great pressures at home and from abroad, and we continue to stand on this.”

The premier said that the Israel Defense Forces continues to score gains against Hamas in Gaza, highlighting the capture of the Rafah Crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egyptian border, as well as the killing of top Hamas commander Mohammed Deif.

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to respond to the alleged Israeli assassination of Haniyeh on its soil, which supposedly took place using Mossad agents who managed to plant a bomb in Haniyeh’s room when he was staying in a government-run official guest house, having arrived in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy in Lebanon, has also vowed to hit Israel after it assassinated Fuad Shukr, the effective no. 2 in the organization, in a targeted strike in Beirut, days after a rocket barrage that killed 12 Israeli children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin