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News   Israel News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket

Israeli tanks shell three “military posts” following the first rocket attack from the Hamas-controlled enclave in more than 40 days.

May. 6, 2020
IDF tanks stationed near the border with Gaza on May 6, 2019. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.
IDF tanks stationed near the border with Gaza on May 6, 2019. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.

Israel targeted three Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night after a rocket was launched at southern Israel from the Hamas-ruled territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The rocket, which was fired at the Eshkol region, triggered a Red Alert before falling in an open area, causing no casualties or damage, said the military.

In response, the IDF said tanks shelled “three Hamas military posts” in Gaza.

The Israel-Gaza border has been relatively calm in recent weeks, as both parties have been focusing on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The attack was the first time in more than 40 days that terrorist groups in Gaza have fired on Israel.

The IDF responded to the rocket fire in March by striking “military positions and infrastructure used for underground activity by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip,” according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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