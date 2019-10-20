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News   Israel News

Netanyahu condemns violence against IDF following Yitzhar riot

“I absolutely condemn any attack on IDF soldiers,” says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after an Israeli soldier is lightly injured during clashes with residents of Yitzhar in Samaria.

Oct. 20, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a Likud Party meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sept. 23, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a Likud Party meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sept. 23, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israel has “no tolerance” for violence towards its military personnel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The prime minister called on all Israelis, “without exception,” to support the Israel Defense Forces, which he said works “day and night to protect the security of all citizens of Israel.”

Netanyahu spoke following an incident overnight Saturday in which IDF troops operating near the town of Yitzhar in Samaria were forced to fire warning shots when a group of approximately 30 settlers began throwing rocks at them, injuring one lightly.

“I am asking that we stand by IDF soldiers and commanders, who work day and night to protect the security of all citizens of Israel, without exception,” said Netanyahu.

“I absolutely condemn any attack on IDF soldiers. There will be no tolerance toward lawbreakers who raise a hand against our soldiers,” he added.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the rioters also slashed the tires of the soldiers’ vehicles.

The wounded soldier was treated at the scene and then evacuated, but did not need to be hospitalized.

“The soldiers responded [to the violence] with crowd dispersal measures and fired warning shots, in accordance with protocol, and the riot was broken up. The IDF condemns any violent physical or verbal attack on those who serve, and takes incidents like this extremely seriously,” the IDF statement read.

The incident came on the heels of a clash between IDF forces and Yitzhar residents on Friday, when troops arrested a local man whom they suspected of intentionally blocking an IDF vehicle with his car.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Judea and Samaria Benjamin Netanyahu
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