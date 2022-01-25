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News   Israel News

Netanyahu rejects ‘moral turpitude’ clause, vows to stay the course as Likud leader

In his first public statement regarding plea talks in his criminal trial, Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu tells his supporters he will continue to “fight for our path, truth and justice.”

Jan. 25, 2022
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony honoring medical workers and hospitals for their fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, in Jerusalem, June 6, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony honoring medical workers and hospitals for their fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, in Jerusalem, June 6, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israeli opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday denied media reports that he had agreed to the “moral turpitude” clause of a proposed plea deal with the State Attorney’s Office.

Agreement with the clause would have prevented Netanyahu from running for office for seven years.

In a video statement on his official twitter feed, Netanyahu also stressed that he would continue to lead the Likud Party.

“Dear and beloved citizens of Israel, in recent days you have proven once again that I do not walk alone, and that millions of you walk with me. You moved me greatly. I will continue to lead the Likud and the national camp to lead the State of Israel—on your behalf,” he said.

“The entire public sees what is happening in court and how the investigation against me was conducted. It is enough to close the cases against me right now, but that has not happened yet. In recent days, false allegations have been made in the media about things I allegedly agreed to, such as the claim I agreed to admit to moral turpitude. This is not correct,” he added.

“Your mobilization and tremendous support has warmed my heart and the hearts of my family members and it gives me more strength to continue to lead you and fight for our path, truth and justice,” he concluded.

Netanyahu is on trial in Jerusalem District Court on charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

Channel 12 News reported that the State Attorney’s Office sent a message to Netanyahu’s attorneys that a plea deal will be possible only with the next attorney general, and not with Avichai Mandelblit, whose term ends next week.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Benjamin Netanyahu
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