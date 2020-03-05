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News   Israel News

Report: Israel targets Hezbollah missile shipment, military bases in Syria

Syrian state media reports that the country’s air defenses “successfully confronted” missiles fired at targets in the center and south over Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

Mar. 5, 2020
An explosions in the air over Damascus during what Syrian media claims was an Israeli strike on targets in the area, on Feb. 6, 2020. Credit: SANA.
An explosions in the air over Damascus during what Syrian media claims was an Israeli strike on targets in the area, on Feb. 6, 2020. Credit: SANA.

Israel carried out multiple missile strikes in southern and central Syria on Thursday, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian air defenses “successfully confronted” Israeli missile attacks early on Thursday morning against targets in Homs, in the center of the country, and minutes later in Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights near the border with Israel, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported. Syria routinely makes false claims about having downed Israeli missiles.

The missiles were launched from Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace and over the Golan Heights, according to the report.

Other Arab media outlets also attributed the attacks to Israel. Arab media reports identified the targets as a missile shipment earmarked for Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Syrian military bases, including an airbase near Homs used by Hezbollah forces in the country that was allegedly attacked by Israel in May 2018.

Last Thursday, Arab media outlets reported that an Israeli had assassinated a senior Hezbollah operative in charge of creating an Iranian-backed terrorist network in the Syrian Golan.

According to U.K.-based monitor group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Imad at-Tawil was killed when his car was hit from the air. Russian media said witnesses on the ground reported intense activity by Israeli aircraft nearby.

According to reports, Israel’s “campaign between wars” has also included strikes against Iranian efforts to build a land corridor linking Iraq to Syria for the purpose of transferring weapons and fighters.

Israel is determined not to allow Iran to build drone bases, missile factories and proxy terrorist networks to threaten its citizens, and the Israel Air Force operates around the clock to monitor and disrupt emerging threats.

Israel’s overall strategic objective in these strikes was spelled out by the director of the Mossad intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen, hours after an alleged July 1 attack, when he stated at a conference in Herzliya: “I believe that Iran will reach the conclusion that it is just not worth it.”

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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