Israel predicts 1.3 million electric vehicles by 2030

(September 13, 2023 / JNS)

Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry said on Tuesday that there will be 1.3 million electric vehicles on the country’s roads by 2030.

This would represent an increase of more than 1.2 million in just seven years; there are 70,000 electric vehicles in the country today, representing less than 2% of all cars on the road.

By 2050, the government wants all 6 million private vehicles in Israel to be electric.

According to the forecast, by 2030 the number of battery-powered buses is expected to increase to around 8,000, representing about 35% of the entire bus fleet. By 2050, the entire fleet is to be converted to electric or hydrogen.

The announcement comes ahead of November’s U.N. climate conference in Dubai, which will see the largest ever Israeli delegation to the annual event. The 1,000-strong delegation will include representatives of more than 100 climate tech companies.

The Israeli delegation to the COP28 Climate Conference, which is scheduled to take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12 at Dubai’s Expo City complex, will be headed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will attend the two-day leadership conference at the start of the event.