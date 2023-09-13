JNS
This New Year - Support JNS
Make our headlines count.
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Israel predicts 1.3 million electric vehicles by 2030

By 2050, the government wants all 6 million private vehicles in Israel to be electric.

Heavy traffic on Highway 2 near Netanya, on July 25, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Heavy traffic on Highway 2 near Netanya, on July 25, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Edit
(September 13, 2023 / JNS)

Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry said on Tuesday that there will be 1.3 million electric vehicles on the country’s roads by 2030.

This would represent an increase of more than 1.2 million in just seven years; there are 70,000 electric vehicles in the country today, representing less than 2% of all cars on the road.

By 2050, the government wants all 6 million private vehicles in Israel to be electric.

According to the forecast, by 2030 the number of battery-powered buses is expected to increase to around 8,000, representing about 35% of the entire bus fleet. By 2050, the entire fleet is to be converted to electric or hydrogen.

The announcement comes ahead of November’s U.N. climate conference in Dubai, which will see the largest ever Israeli delegation to the annual event. The 1,000-strong delegation will include representatives of more than 100 climate tech companies.

The Israeli delegation to the COP28 Climate Conference, which is scheduled to take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12 at Dubai’s Expo City complex, will be headed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will attend the two-day leadership conference at the start of the event. 

This New Year - Support JNS

JNS is fighting back against the media bias against Israel – with the context, perspectives, and facts that tell the real story. This New Year, please help us keep fighting.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates