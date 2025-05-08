Israeli education minister pledges support for Gush Etzion school infrastructure

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Thursday instructed ministry staff to move forward with regulated construction of educational infrastructure in Gush Etzion.

During a visit to the area together with senior ministry officials and hosted by Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal, Kisch said that temporary solutions such as portable classrooms were inadequate given the region’s security and educational demands. He emphasized the urgent need for permanent educational infrastructure.

The tour included stops at the integrated school in Nokdim and the Herodium National Heritage Site, highlighting both the region’s educational needs and its historical significance.

“Gush Etzion is a region of paramount historical importance,” said Kisch. “The regional council is leading high-quality educational efforts alongside rapid development of its communities, and the Ministry of Education is working to support this.”

He also stressed the importance of expanding student visits to the Herodium site as part of a broader effort to deepen young Israelis’ connection to the history of the Land of Israel.

Rosenthal welcomed the minister’s visit, calling it a “significant statement.” He added, “We are proud of the high educational standards in Gush Etzion, but we also face challenges—primarily in infrastructure. We will continue working together to advance education and excellence in Gush Etzion.”