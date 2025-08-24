Jewish ‘Sopranos’ star Jerry Adler dead at 96

( Aug. 24, 2025 / JNS )

Jerry Adler, a Broadway veteran and acclaimed Jewish actor best known for his role as consigliere Herman “Hesh” Rabkin on HBO drama The Sopranos, died at the age of 96 on Saturday, his family announced.

Born in Brooklyn in 1929, Adler came from a prominent theatrical family and spent decades behind the scenes on Broadway before launching his acting career in his 60s.

His Broadway credits included working on Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, My Fair Lady, and The Apple Tree. He also directed the 1976 revival of My Fair Lady, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination.

On TV, he became recognized for his portrayal of Jewish characters. In addition to The Sopranos, he appeared in The Good Wife and The Good Fight as Howard Lyman, as Rabbi Schulman in Northern Exposure, as well as other roles on Mad About You, Rescue Me and Transparent.

Adler passed away at his New York home, his family said. He is survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman, whom the actor married in 1994.