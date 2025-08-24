Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskArts & Entertainment

Jewish ‘Sopranos’ star Jerry Adler dead at 96

Born in 1929, Adler came from a prominent theatrical family and spent decades behind the scenes on Broadway before launching his acting career.

JNS Staff
Jerry Adler attends the "The Good Fight" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Feb. 8, 2017. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.
Jerry Adler attends the "The Good Fight" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Feb. 8, 2017. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.
Edit
(Aug. 24, 2025 / JNS)

Jerry Adler, a Broadway veteran and acclaimed Jewish actor best known for his role as consigliere Herman “Hesh” Rabkin on HBO drama The Sopranos, died at the age of 96 on Saturday, his family announced.

Born in Brooklyn in 1929, Adler came from a prominent theatrical family and spent decades behind the scenes on Broadway before launching his acting career in his 60s.

His Broadway credits included working on Gentlemen Prefer BlondesMy Fair Lady, and The Apple Tree. He also directed the 1976 revival of My Fair Lady, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination.

On TV, he became recognized for his portrayal of Jewish characters. In addition to The Sopranos, he appeared in The Good Wife and The Good Fight as Howard Lyman, as Rabbi Schulman in Northern Exposure, as well as other roles on Mad About YouRescue Me and Transparent.

Adler passed away at his New York home, his family said. He is survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman, whom the actor married in 1994.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics