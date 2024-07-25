JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsIsrael at War

Netanyahu-Biden meeting to focus on Gaza ceasefire deal

The two leaders will look to fill "final gaps" between the sides, according to administration officials.

David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Edit
(July 25, 2024 / JNS)

Ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza will take center stage during Israeli Prime Minister’s scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, according to administration officials.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that ceasefire talks were on the final stretch. The president and prime minister will try to close some “final gaps,” he said. “We believe it’s in the closing stages and a deal is closeable.”

He reiterated comments by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said on July 19 that a hostage-for-ceasefire deal would be the “overriding focus” of the meeting.

Biden himself in his Wednesday speech announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race signaled that bringing a halt to fighting in Gaza would remain a top priority for his remaining tenure.

“I’m going to keep working to end the war on Gaza, bring home all the hostages, to bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war,” he said.

Netanyahu will ask that any ceasefire deal include written assurance that Israel can resume fighting until it meets its war objectives, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu said that the ceasefire plan Israel had agreed to with the United States would allow Israel to retrieve the hostages “without infringing on the other objectives of the war.”

The prime minister has stated those objectives as victory over Hamas, ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel, returning the hostages and returning northern residents safely to their homes.

Netanyahu is also expected to discuss Iran’s role in backing Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups.

During his address to Congress on Wednesday, the Israeli premier said, “In the Middle East, Iran is virtually behind all the terrorism, all the turmoil, all the chaos, all the killing.”

Citing U.S. intelligence, he said Iran was also funding the antisemitic and anti-Israel protests in the United States.

Netanyahu and Biden will reportedly also discuss his proposal for a regional defense alliance, which he touched on in his address to Congress.

The alliance would build on existing ties brought about via the Abraham Accords, he said. He pointed to the U.S. and “more than half a dozen nations” successfully foiling Iran’s April 14 missile attack on Israel as a “glimpse of that potential alliance.”

Thursday’s meeting will mark the first time Biden has hosted Netanyahu at the White House since the longtime Israeli premier returned to office following the Jewish state’s November 2022 election.

The two leaders met in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet on Thursday with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden has endorsed for the Democratic nomination.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump plans to host Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, the Republican presidential candidate said on Tuesday.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump stated. “During my first term, we had peace and stability in the region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords, and we will have it again,” he added.

Before his speech Wednesday, Netanyahu met with leaders of both houses of Congress, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Also participating on the Israeli side: Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, prime minister’s chief of staff Tzachi Braverman, Israeli National Security Council chief of staff Tzachi Hanegbi and Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates