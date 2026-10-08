Christian supporters of Israel ‘moral warriors’ against Qatar, Jewish leader tells JNS

Christian supporters of Israel around the world are “moral warriors” against Qatar, the president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region said on Wednesday.

Sylvan Adams’s remarks follow criticism of the Gulf nation as a major driver of anti-Israel sentiment, global antisemitism, and regional instability.

“Christian supporters of Israel are spiritual warriors countering the lies and hate spread by Qatar,” Adams told JNS at the Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit with international evangelical pastors and church leaders.

The Israeli-Canadian philanthropist and entrepreneur said that Qatar has been “the most aggressive actor” in an axis of evil in malign influence of the West, through a decades-in-the-making trillion-dollar campaign that has “brainwashed an entire generation.”

He cited an “organized and well-planned” campaign by Qatar over the last generation that included sending a network of radical imams to Western mosques, infiltrating the American educational system, and creating a sophisticated technological system on social media with the use of bots in addition to its pan Arab Al Jazeera TV network.

“This created an echo chamber of pure hatred,” he said.

Adams expressed hope that the Trump administration, closely allied with Qatar, will use its influence to change the Gulf state’s behavior.

‘War of civilization’

The son of Holocaust survivors, Adams said that he would work with members of all religions to combat an Islamist war of civilization.

“Evangelicals are closest to us,” he said. “But I would make common cause with all who reject this imposed war of civilization.”