More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Christian supporters of Israel ‘moral warriors’ against Qatar, Jewish leader tells JNS

The Gulf state has “brainwashed an entire generation,” Sylvan Adams said.

Etgar Lefkovits
Sylvan Adams addresses a gathering of evangelical Christian pastors in Jerusalem on October 7, 2026. Credit: Roy Yehuda/FOZ.
Sylvan Adams addresses a gathering of evangelical pastors in Jerusalem on Oct. 7, 2026. Credit: Roy Yehuda/FOZ.
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Christian supporters of Israel around the world are “moral warriors” against Qatar, the president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region said on Wednesday.

Sylvan Adams’s remarks follow criticism of the Gulf nation as a major driver of anti-Israel sentiment, global antisemitism, and regional instability.

“Christian supporters of Israel are spiritual warriors countering the lies and hate spread by Qatar,” Adams told JNS at the Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit with international evangelical pastors and church leaders.

The Israeli-Canadian philanthropist and entrepreneur said that Qatar has been “the most aggressive actor” in an axis of evil in malign influence of the West, through a decades-in-the-making trillion-dollar campaign that has “brainwashed an entire generation.”

He cited an “organized and well-planned” campaign by Qatar over the last generation that included sending a network of radical imams to Western mosques, infiltrating the American educational system, and creating a sophisticated technological system on social media with the use of bots in addition to its pan Arab Al Jazeera TV network.

“This created an echo chamber of pure hatred,” he said.

Adams expressed hope that the Trump administration, closely allied with Qatar, will use its influence to change the Gulf state’s behavior.

‘War of civilization’

The son of Holocaust survivors, Adams said that he would work with members of all religions to combat an Islamist war of civilization.

“Evangelicals are closest to us,” he said. “But I would make common cause with all who reject this imposed war of civilization.”

Anti-Israel Bias Middle East
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Boeing
World News
Boeing explains its silence, as ‘false flag’ claims swirl around flydubai attack
The manufacturer told JNS that its role in the Saudi probe limits its ability to issue public comment on the aircraft’s survival of a reported 14,000-foot nosedive.
October 7, 2026 06:45 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the JNS studio. Photo by Yuri Skvirsky.
Israel News
Israeli FM to JNS: Israel faces difficult diplomatic years, must stand together
Gideon Sa’ar urged unity, and warned that violence in Judea and Samaria is damaging ties with Israel’s closest friends.
October 8, 2026 05:04 AM
Ariel Kahana
Mamdani fire
U.S. News
Mamdani statement an effort to ‘hijack’ Oct. 7 anniversary, Danon tells JNS
“Mamdani could not even give us one day to mourn without defaming the Jewish people and giving cover to our enemies,” Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, told JNS. “We will not let Mamdani and his radical pals rewrite Oct. 7.”
Oct. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Haverford College
U.S. News
Haverford president ‘heartbroken, furious’ by alleged Jew-hatred, as professor arrested for online harassment
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Oct. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
06:08
Netanyahu hosts Paraguayan vice president to discuss closer ties
05:55
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Khan Yunis strike
05:45
Netanyahu congratulates SNSD party on Republika Srpska win
05:35
Arab Jerusalem pharmacy student indicted over plot to kill Jews with explosives, poisons
05:26
Two Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria
04:53
Israel’s US envoy: Son breathing on his own after terror attack
04:29
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif convicted of assaulting police officer
04:11
Herzog thanks Trump for ‘heartfelt’ Oct. 7 statement
03:55
Netanyahu vows to continue pursuing Oct. 7 murderers
03:31
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims that Strait of Hormuz is shut
03:10
Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun
02:57
Miliband: Britain to keep eastern Jerusalem presence as ‘UK Mission’
02:51
US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia over Houthi threats to airports
02:37
Israeli FM: British consulate in Jerusalem ending operations, 20 diplomats to leave
02:29
IDF: Hamas terrorist took explosives from north Gaza hospital
02:13
Israeli minister meets Ukraine chief rabbi amid ongoing war
02:09
Israeli envoy to US decries Mamdani’s ‘dangerous lies’
01:49
Huckabee blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani over Oct. 7 anniversary remarks
01:44
Herzog to present Israelis who thwarted flydubai attack with civilian heroism award
01:23
Trump on Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘We will never forget’
01:12
IDF slays Gazan terrorist who tried to sabotage military infrastructure
00:07
Israel, Paraguay sign health cooperation agreement in Jerusalem
23:06
JNS, Yad L’Olim to host English-language Israeli election debate
17:50
Los Angeles mayor denounces ‘all forms of hate’ in Oct. 7 message
15:13
White House honors Oct. 7, stays ‘committed to confronting terrorism’
15:09
One killed, eight injured in missile attack on Riyadh airport
14:57
Brooklyn man charged with hate crimes in attack on Jew in Crown Heights, NYPD says
14:23
Republican Jewish Coalition spends $2 million targeting Jewish voters in Mich. Senate race
12:43
Pennsylvania college nixes young dem socialists Oct. 7 event day after prof arrested for antisemitic cyberstalking
12:41
London police arrest five, masked anti-Israel protesters outside British Jewish umbrella group’s office
12:25
B’nai Brith Canada urges gov, college leaders to probe groups promoting extremism on Oct. 7 anniversary
12:20
House speaker commemorates Oct. 7, praises Trump admin for freeing hostages
10:05
Herzog thanks Christian leaders from 117 countries for support of Israel
08:59
Documentary shows Beersheva hospital treating 674 wounded on Oct. 7
08:43
IDF chief: Military must always be ready for surprise war
08:25
Rubio commemorates Oct. 7 massacre, recommits US to ‘defense of civilization’
08:05
US state lawmakers visit Samaria, back ‘Judea and Samaria’ legislation
07:46
Board of Peace marks Oct. 7 with vow to disarm, deradicalize Gaza
07:38
IDF neutralizes terrorist after rock attack in Samaria
07:22
Israel Prison Service raids terrorist wings on Oct. 7 anniversary
07:02
Hamas hails Oct. 7 as ‘military miracle,’ urges wider attacks
06:46
Mia Schem marks Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘I carry with me those who did not return’
06:25
Magen David Adom launches Oct. 7 memorial site honoring first responders
06:11
Trump on Iranian nuclear ambitions: ‘That will never happen’
06:03
Knesset panel presses implementation of Oct. 7 terrorist prosecution law
05:46
Rubio: Iran missed ‘multiple opportunities’ for nuclear agreement
05:24
Israel warns of heightened Oct. 7 anniversary terror threat abroad
05:02
Vance on Iran: ‘We’re not going to trade words for actions’
04:45
IDF detains dozens over Oct. 7 incitement in Judea, Samaria
04:23
Israel marks three years since Oct. 7 at 6:29 a.m.
More Updates
JNS TV
Participants of a rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netherlands searches Israeli travelers for Judea and Samaria products
October 7, 2026 07:28 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
The looming crisis no one in Israel is preparing for
Amit Segal
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Mamdani’s great antisemitism cover-up
Benjamin Kerstein