Israel convened the second meeting of its task force to combat antisemitism at the United Nations, with dozens of countries participating, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon wrote on X on Wednesday.

Danon said the task force is developing an action plan to present to the next U.N. secretary-general, calling for fundamental changes in the world body’s approach to combating antisemitism. “The era of declarations is over. The time has come to act,” he said.