Israel marks 79 years since historic UN partition vote
The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday marked the 79th anniversary of the Nov. 29, 1947, U.N. General Assembly vote recommending the establishment of a Jewish state, paving the way for Israel’s independence.
In a statement shared on X, the ministry recalled centuries of Jewish aspirations to return to their ancestral homeland and the celebrations that erupted following the vote. “A centuries-old dream was about to become reality,” the ministry said.
A country to call our own. 🇮🇱— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 29, 2026
For centuries, Jews prayed and dreamed of returning to their ancestral homeland.
On November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of establishing a Jewish state in the indigenous homeland of the Jewish people.
Independence and the… pic.twitter.com/55N4yo7Clm