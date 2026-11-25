According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, the question facing Jews isn’t whether they are enduring a surge of antisemitism. Nor is it whether the blood libels about Israel committing “genocide” are true. The issue now is what Jews are going to do about it.

He’s joined in this week’s episode by commentator Shabbos Kestenbaum, who argues that what is needed most now is not more massive funding for efforts to combat antisemitism or building more Holocaust museums. Rather, the priority for the Jewish community should be to strengthen its own identity via funding of day schools, Jewish camps and trips to Israel.

Kestenbaum gained fame by suing Harvard University while a student at its Divinity School and is now a commentator for PragerU.com. He urged Jews to realize that despite the ongoing siege of the Jewish state in the Middle East and the surge of antisemitism in North America, they are still living in a time of miracles and Jewish heroes, as demonstrated by Israel’s existence and the example of Israelis under fire since Oct. 7, 2023.

The correct response to the antisemitism that has spread on college campuses is, he says, to enforce the law. When elite universities like Harvard or Columbia violate the rights of their Jewish students, or publicly funded schools like the City University of New York’s Hunter College do the same, Kestenbaum says the answer is for the government to defund them for violating Title VI of the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act. The fact, as he notes, that so much of the organized Jewish community didn’t get behind the efforts of the Trump administration to hold these schools accountable speaks, he says, to how “woefully misguided” they are as well as to their “incompetence.”

Turning to politics, Kestenbaum said that the problem for Jewish liberals is that they are letting themselves be taken for granted by a Democratic Party that is increasingly falling into the hands of antisemites like Michigan Senator-elect Dr. Abdul El Sayed. If a majority of Jews in Michigan really did vote for him, what they have done is to normalize antisemitism.

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